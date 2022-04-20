Trump Storms Out of Fiery Piers Morgan Chat When Pressed on Election Lies

TalkTV/Twitter

Upset that his one-time buddy Piers Morgan pressed him on his 2020 election lies interview, former President Donald Trump stormed out of a pre-taped interview in a huff as he shouted “turn the cameras off.”

In a conversation, set to air on April 25 on his new Fox Nation show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the first-ever Celebrity Apprentice winner repeatedly questioned the twice-impeached ex-president over his baseless claims that he only lost the 2020 presidential election because of widespread voter fraud.

Trump insulted Morgan in response, calling him a “fool” and adding that he was “more honest” than the British tabloid veteran.

“I think I’m a very honest man,” Trump asserted at one point in a preview clip released on Wednesday.

Furthermore, when Morgan told him that the 2020 election was “free and fair,” the disgraced ex-president grumbled: “Only a fool would say that.” Eventually, Morgan noted that after more than a year the former president and his supporters still “haven’t produced the hard evidence” to back their wild election claims, only for Trump to toss some more choice insults his way.

Donald Trump: "I think I'm a very nice man, more honest than you ... turn the camera off."



Don't miss Piers Morgan's exclusive interview with Donald Trump, only on TalkTV 🔸25 April at 8pm.@PiersUncensored | @piersmorgan | #TalkTVpic.twitter.com/7bsuWZhj9n — TalkTV (@TalkTV) April 20, 2022

“I don’t think you’re real,” an extremely sweaty Trump fumed before telling Morgan he was “very dishonest.” At the end of the short clip, Trump was seen walking off after shouting “turn the camera off.”

“Very dishonest,” he reiterated while shambling away.

In a column written for the New York Post on Wednesday, Morgan revealed more about his back-and-forth with the former president. Specifically, he said Trump tore into him over his belief that Trump’s actions on January 6 resulted in the Capitol insurrection.

“Then you’re a fool! And you haven’t studied,” the ex-president exclaimed.

Morgan, however, did point out that he was able to keep Trump from initially storming out of the interview by bringing up the former president’s recent hole-in-one.

After Trump was able to boast about his golf accomplishment, however, Morgan recounted that Trump shot him a “hateful” look before demanding the cameras be turned off.

