Trump, still fighting the election results, hosts rally for Georgia senators — and for himself

Crystal Hill
·Reporter
·7 min read

President Trump, briefly back in campaign-rally mode, urged a crowd of supporters in Georgia on Saturday to vote in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff election, while repeating his false claims that the presidential election was rigged against him and warning that the runoff, which will determine which party controls the Senate, might be rigged too.

“If I lost I’d be a very gracious loser,” Trump said. “And I’d go to Florida and I’d take it easy. But you can’t ever accept when they steal and rig and rob.”

Trump held a rally Saturday night in Valdosta, Ga., a city north of the Florida panhandle, for GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are running to keep their seats in a race against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. It was his first trip out of Washington since the election and his longest public appearance since the end of the presidential campaign.

Before a crowd of around 2,000, Trump, who was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, spent most of his roughly 90-minute speech casting doubt on the credibility of the presidential election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden, while occasionally remembering to boost Perdue and Loeffler. At times he lapsed back into his stump speech from the presidential campaign, blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic and taking a few half-hearted swipes at Biden’s son Hunter.

President Donald Trump shares the stage with U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 during a rally in Valdosta, Ga. (Ben Gray/AP)
President Donald Trump shares the stage with U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 during a rally in Valdosta, Ga. (Ben Gray/AP)

He falsely said he won Georgia and repeated discredited allegations of voter fraud, such as the debunked claim that more ballots were counted than voters, but also cautioned that if conservatives don’t support the Republican senators at the polls, “the radical left wins.”

"The answer to the Democrat fraud is not to stay at home,” he said. “That's what Nancy Pelosi and [Chuck] Schumer, that's what they want you to do: 'Stay at home. Just stay at home.' If you want to do something to them — I don't want to use the word 'revenge,' but it is a certain revenge — you show up and vote in record numbers. That's what you have to do."

But staying home is just what two self-proclaimed Trump loyalists, attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, urged Georgians to do at a “Stop the Steal” rally on Wednesday. Wood criticized Perdue and Loeffler for their absence and told the crowd to boycott the runoff unless Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, and the secretary of state, both Republicans, intervened in the ballot-counting process to deliver the state’s 16 electoral votes to Donald Trump.

“Do not be fooled twice,” he said. “This is Georgia, we ain’t dumb. We’re not going to go vote on Jan. 5 on another machine made by China. You’re not going to fool Georgians again,” he said, to cheers from the crowd.

Without mentioning Wood and Powell by name, Trump told the crowd “Don’t listen to my friends, just go out” and vote.

President Donald Trump arrives at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Ga. (Ben Gray/AP)
President Donald Trump arrives at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Valdosta, Ga. (Ben Gray/AP)

Loeffler and Perdue spoke for a total of around three minutes. Perdue was almost drowned out by a chant of “Fight for Trump” from the crowd.

Loeffler told the crowd that if they keep her and Perdue in office, the lawmakers will be their voice in the Senate.

“If we don’t vote we will lose the country,” she said. “If we vote we will win.”

The Georgia runoffs will determine which party takes control of the Senate in January. Republicans currently control 52 seats in the chamber, while Democrats hold 48. If both Warnock and Ossoff win, Democrats will control the Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote.

“You have to get out and vote,” Trump said. “You have to make sure every legal vote is counted. You got to make sure they don’t throw out any ballots. You got to make sure your secretary of state knows what he’s doing.”

Trump is the latest top-tier Republican to descend on Georgia in a bid to ensure a victory for the two Republicans on the ticket. Vice President Mike Pence held a rally on Friday in Savannah, during which he did not explicitly acknowledge that Biden won the state, but assured Republican voters that their votes on Jan. 5 will be secure.

“We're watching,” Pence said, USA Today reported. “We're gonna secure our polls. We're gonna secure our drop boxes. So get an absentee ballot and vote and vote today.”

Vice President Mike Pence (right) lends his support at a rally with Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) on December 04, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Vice President Mike Pence (right) lends his support at a rally with Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) on December 04, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The competing messages — that voters can’t trust the electoral process and that those same voters should turn out for Perdue and Loeffler — have frustrated some Republicans in the state who believe the energy directed at questioning the presidential election results has been misplaced, Yahoo News’ Marquise Francis reported.

Last week, for example, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tried to quell concerns about voting from Republicans during a campaign event in Marietta, Ga. Asked about election fraud allegations, McDaniel said she hasn’t seen evidence of that in Georgia, CNN reported, and implored voters to turn out for Perdue and Loeffler.

"It's not decided. This is the key — it's not decided," she said.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at a rally for U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Valdosta, Ga. (Ben Gray/AP)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at a rally for U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga., who are both facing runoff elections Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Valdosta, Ga. (Ben Gray/AP)

Some attendees at Trump’s rally seemed undeterred by the rampant allegations of fraud, telling Yahoo News they still plan to vote.

“Florida went red, so I need Georgia to do their part,” Terry Hellard, a 45-year-old Filipino immigrant from the Sunshine State, told Yahoo News. “I am disappointed in the election so far. But the evidence is coming out, ballots are being brought in, Trump will still win this election.”

Michael Gross, 64, from McDonough, Ga. also said the election was rigged, but said he plans to vote in January for the two GOP candidates. If Warnock and Ossoff won, “I would probably look for somewhere else to live,” he said.

The results reported by the state on Nov. 20 show that Biden won by about 12,670 votes out of almost five million cast. The certification was announced by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who has drawn ire from Trump for moving ahead with the election results, which were made official after an audit that was required by Georgia law.

In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. (Brynn Anderson/AP, File)
In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. (Brynn Anderson/AP, File)

On Saturday morning, Trump reportedly tried to convince Kemp to urge the Georgia legislature to intervene in the election by sending pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College, according to the Washington Post, a strategy his campaign has attempted in other battleground states. Kemp did not attend the rally.

Perdue and Loeffler have called on GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the head of the state’s elections, to step down over unspecified “failures” in the election system, but haven’t gone as far as Trump and his allies in their unsubstantiated fraud claims.

Meanwhile, Democrats are hoping the momentum from the presidential election will continue in the runoff. “Georgia voters recognize that our capacity to enact legislation ... depends upon winning these two Senate races,” Ossoff told Yahoo News last week.

Yahoo News National Reporter Marquise Francis contributed reporting.

Thumbnail Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Masai Ujiri on Terence Davis, Siakam bouncing back and Ibaka/Gasol negotiations

    Raptors president Masai Ujiri discusses the ongoing Terence Davis investigation, Pascal Siakam's play in the bubble, new players and why Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol aren't on the Raptors.

  • Ravens found four unique strains of COVID-19 in facility, but only one led to outbreak

    The NFL moved the Ravens' Week 13 game to Tuesday due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Austin Ekeler's all-around game can't be stopped

    It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so make sure to check out these rankings before you set your lineup.

  • Ex-Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    Burfict has been out of the NFL since his latest dirty hit.

  • Canucks fire anthem singer after planning to attend anti-mask rally

    Former Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly is out of work after announcing plan to attend an anti-mask rally.

  • No. 4 Ohio State makes College Football Playoff statement with drubbing of Michigan State

    The Buckeyes jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead as Justin Fields had four TDs.

  • Michael Jordan rookie jersey sells for record $320,000 at auction

    The jersey was expected to sell for between $200,000 and $300,000 at auction.

  • Report: DeMar DeRozan chased off home intruder after scary encounter with DeRozan's kid

    The intruder was arrested after he returned and reportedly tried and break into Kylie Jenner's house.

  • NBA players are not allowed to go to bars or clubs under new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

    NBA players must follow strict protocols now that they are no longer in a bubble.

  • LSU's Jontre Kirklin makes heads up play for TD after Kayshon Boutte drops ball before goal line

    Kirklin's quick thinking saved seven points for the Tigers.

  • Sprinklers interrupt Clemson-Virginia Tech game, to delight of Hokies players

    One Virginia Tech player started dancing as play was stopped in the first quarter.

  • Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia live blog: Welterweight title fight results, highlights and more

    On Saturday, former champion Danny Garcia faces Errol Spence Jr. in Spence's first defense of his IBF-WBC welterweight titles since a drunk driving accident in October 2019 nearly cost him his life.

  • No. 18 Coastal Carolina stops No. 13 BYU as time expires to win a battle of undefeateds

    BYU wide receiver Dax Milne was tackled a yard short of the end zone as time expired.

  • Kyrie Irving’s silence won’t stop anyone from trying to understand him

    We all want to be seen and understood in a specific way and we are all perpetually misconstrued. But only famous people regularly come face-to-face with the chasm between who they think they are and who people think they are.

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did sign their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Ujiri: Raptors' unique trait is 'togetherness,' says Toronto will adapt to Tampa

    Their practice facility is still under construction. The players and staff are on the hunt for temporary housing in Tampa. As the NBA's only team playing outside of its market — and country — this season, the Toronto Raptors have numerous hurdles to clear. But team president Masai Ujiri said if there's a unique trait about Toronto, it's his roster's ability to come together in the face of big challenges. He expects nothing less in this bizarre campaign. "Listen, this is not an easy task here," Ujiri said on a Zoom video conference call Saturday. "There’s a lot of sacrifices to it. I know the whole world is sacrificing now and we are coming into a game and we’re working at a job that we love. "When we decide this is something that we are going to do, we all want to do it together. I’m proud of this organization, honestly, to make this jump." The Raptors begin team practices Sunday in Tampa, where they'll play their "home" games at Amalie Arena at least for part of the season due to Canada's travel restrictions around COVID-19. Ujiri spoke to the media for nearly 40 minutes Saturday, touching on everything from free agency and front-office contracts, to keeping the Black Lives Matter momentum going, and the seventh anniversary of Nelson Mandela's death. The Raptors learned less than three weeks ago they wouldn't be permitted to play out of Scotiabank Arena. The last-minute location change has meant rushing to build a practice court in a hotel ballroom, and finding the players and staff housing. Replicating the comforts of Toronto's OVO Centre practice facility won't be easy, but Ujiri said if the team's reaction to the bubble's ballroom courts during the NBA's summer restart is any indication, the team will adapt. "I remember walking into the ballroom in the bubble almost the same time as Kyle (Lowry) and Fred (VanVleet). I’ll never forget that image in my head. Right away they dribbled the ball and just got to it," Ujiri said. "These guys are hoopers. There was no complaint, there was nothing, all they wanted to do was play. That’s how basketball players are, they see that hoop, they see that wooden floor and they just want to play." Ujiri, who is with the team in Florida and was also in the Walt Disney World "bubble" after the resumption of play, said priority No. 1 is supporting the players and staff in relocating. "As the leader of the organization you try as hard as you can to make your staff, your players, everybody feel as comfortable as you can," he said. "That’s why you always want to be in the environment that they are in too so that you are experiencing it with them." The global pandemic will determine whether the Raptors will be home before the end of the season. "Whether we are in Naples (Toronto's pre-bubble camp), whether we are in a bubble in Orlando, whether we’re here, whether we’re coming back, we play sports to win," he said. "You are going to have adversity ... wherever we end up, home in Toronto, we love you guys there and we will do everything for you guys." Whether fans will be allowed at Amalie Arena for the 18 home games scheduled so far — the league has released only the first half of the season schedule — is still a question mark. Florida had over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and recently surpassed the one-million mark in total cases. "We’re in the process of working all these things (out), and I don't have definite answer for you, but the health and safety protocols are going to be important to us," said Ujiri, who thanked the Orlando Magic for allowing the Raptors to play within the same market. Uncertainty around where they'd play pushed the renegotiation of staff contracts to the back-burner, but Ujiri said GM Bobby Webster's new contract is virtually a done deal. There remains roster uncertainly around the future of Terence Davis, who faces seven charges, including assault and harassment after allegedly striking his girlfriend. Davis, who is with the team in Tampa, appears in court Dec. 11, a day before the Raptors tip off the pre-season at Charlotte. Ujiri said the team must respect the process of the players' association and the league's investigation. "We made a decision as an organization with all the information we had with us. I will say this: We don't condone anything that resembles what was alleged to have happened ... we’ve done as much due diligence in talking to Terence, in talking to our organization," Ujiri said. "We went as far as even talking to all the women in our organization and getting their point of view." The Raptors revamped their front court in free agency after losing Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. With so much riding on the 2021 off-season and free agency, Ujiri said that limited "term and years" the Raptors could offer their former big men. "Marc and Serge were incredible for our organization, and all of us have the same exact feelings about them," he said. "Hard to see, but sometimes we have to move on from these things." The Raptors added Aron Baynes, a "guy that you don't like on the other team and you love on your team," Ujiri said, and Alex Len to fill the void. The NBA's developmental G League is also in limbo, and when — or if — it does tip off this season, Raptors 905, which runs out of Mississauga, Ont., faces the same travel restrictions as its parent club. That doesn't mean they won't figure out a way to play. "I will say this, whatever the G League is doing, the Toronto Raptors and 905 will participate," Ujiri said. A CBC "kid reporter" posed the Zoom call's final question to Ujiri, asking how young fans can follow the team while they're not playing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. "We're here! We're on TV! You can see us — we're not going anywhere," Ujiri said the young reporter. "We're right here with you guys. And we'll be back. We'll be back soon enough. We're going to give it our all, we're going to try and play our best ... this goes fast. A couple days ago we were in the bubble. We're right here now." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Now with the Wizards, Russell Westbrook says he's 'never changing' who he is on the court

    Can the Wizards make Russell Westbrook work in their system?

  • Behind stellar defensive effort, Indiana gets first win over Wisconsin since 2002

    It was the first win for Indiana over Wisconsin since 2002.

  • Week 13 Injury Wrap: Dolphins welcome back Myles Gaskin

    Miami's angling for a playoff berth this year, and it welcomes Myles Gaskin back just in time. Scott Pianowski has your Week 13 fantasy status report.

  • Washington’s Ty Jones makes unbelievable diving one-handed catch (Video)

    Washington’s Ty Jones made one of the best catches of the season on Saturday against Stanford. 