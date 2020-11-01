White House again goes after Fauci, Trump hits five battleground states: Live election updates

President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are in the home stretch of this election. Refresh this blog all day for updates as the candidates make their final push.

Trump campaign adviser signals possible legal battle to stop counting mail-in ballots

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that all the votes be counted on Election Day, even though that has never before been the standard – and one of his top campaign aides went on television Sunday to explain a possible reason why: potential Trump legal challenges designed to somehow stop the counting of mail-in ballots after Tuesday, especially if the contest with Democratic challenger Joe Biden is close.

"If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe President Trump will be ahead on Election Night, probably getting 280 (electoral votes) ...," campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said on ABC News' "This Week."

"And then," he added, "they’re going to try to steal it back after the election."

Actually, states will be counting record numbers of mail-in ballots in the days after Tuesday.

Election analysts said states routinely count mail-in ballots after Election Day.

The difference this year: There will be millions more ballots to count because so many Americans voted by mail out of concern about going to polling places in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats said Trump's team will try to block those votes because they know they cannot survive a free and fair count. They also have lawyers at the ready to contest any of Trump's legal moves.

Biden senior campaign adviser Anita Dunn, also appearing on ABC, said, "we’re going to make sure all the votes get counted."

She added the Trump campaign "thinks they have to suppress votes in order to win."

Miller did not mention any potential Trump lawsuits in his ABC interview, but said the Democrats might take legal action: "So no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we’re still going to have enough electoral votes to get President Trump re-elected."

Republicans have already sued in Texas, seeking to void more than 100,000 ballots by claiming Houston officials unlawfully allowed drive-through voting.

– David Jackson

Fauci praises Biden, drawing White House ire in final countdown to Election Day

Donald Trump's White House is again attacking infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci – and vice-versa – over the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time just two days before Election Day.

After Fauci disputed Trump's frequent assertion that the nation is "rounding the turn" on defeating COVID-19 – the nation is experiencing another surge – the White House on Sunday accused Fauci of inserting himself into the election.

"It’s unacceptable and breaking with all norms for Dr. Fauci, a senior member of the President’s Coronavirus Taskforce and someone who has praised President Trump’s actions throughout this pandemic, to choose three days before an election to play politics," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Don't be surprised if Trump weighs in as well Sunday. He has often disparaged Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Trump's claims that the nation is "rounding the turn" on COVID-19 is a staple of his campaign stump speech, and drew criticism from Fauci in a weekend interview in The Washington Post.

"We’re in for a whole lot of hurt. It’s not a good situation," Fauci told The Post. "All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly."

Fauci also complimented Joe Biden, drawing more ire from the White House.

Deere said Fauci should push for changes internally, but instead chose "to criticize the President in the media and make his political leanings known by praising the President’s opponent – exactly what the American people have come to expect from The Swamp."

– David Jackson

TIMELINE: Trump vs. Fauci

Donald Trump's Sunday-before-the-election marathon: Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida

President Donald Trump began a campaign marathon Sunday that will take him to five must-win states just 48 hours before Election Day: Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

