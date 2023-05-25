Trump staff moved boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago day before DoJ visit, report says

Two members of Donald Trump’s staff moved boxes of documents just a day before the Department of Justice visited Mar-a-Lago, according to a report.

The files were moved the day before FBI agents and a prosecutor visited the private club in Florida’s Palm Beach. The timing of the move is suspicious and a sign that obstruction may have taken place, according to The Washington Post.

Mr Trump and his associates are alleged to have conducted a “dress rehearsal” for moving the sensitive files even before getting a subpoena in May last year, The Post noted, citing anonymous sources.

Prosecutors also have evidence indicating that the former president had classified documents in his office in a visible spot and times showed them to other people.

