Trump spokesman turned over 1,700 pages of documents and testified for 4 hours for Jan. 6 committee, per new court docs

Former President Donald Trump. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said that he's turned over 1,700 documents to the Jan. 6 committee.

Budowich added that he has testified for "roughly four hours."

Budowich is suing the committee to prevent them from accessing his financial records from JP Morgan.

Former President Donald Trump's spokesperson Taylor Budowich revealed in a new court filing that he provided the House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021, with at least 1,700 pages of documents and sat for "roughly four hours of sworn testimony," according to court documents reviewed by Insider and first reported on by Politico's Kyle Cheney.

Budowich and Conservative Strategies, Inc. are suing the Jan. 6 committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, JP Morgan, and other individual members of the committee over a subpoena for his financial records from JP Morgan. The suit was filed on December 24 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

He is arguing that the move is a violation of the Financial Privacy Act.

According to the filings, Budowich "answered questions, concerning payments made and received regarding his involvement in the planning of a peaceful, lawful rally to celebrate President Trump's accomplishments."

In late November, the committee issued subpoenas to Trump loyalists including Budowich and Alex Jones, for their alleged roles in Jan. 6.

According to a letter from the House select committee, members of the committee wanted to question Budowich about funding for a 501(c)(4) promoting the January 6 rally, where Trump spoke, the preceded the Capitol riot.

Insider could not immediately reach Budowich for comment.

