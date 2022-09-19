Is Trump embracing QAnon more openly? Salute from crowd, music at Ohio rally suggest closer ties.

Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
·1 min read

As former President Donald Trump addressed his rally Saturday night in Ohio, the crowd responded to his concerns about the state of the country not only by agreeing with cheers but by raising an arm and an index finger in a sort of salute.

While somber music played in the background, Trump near the end of his remarks laid out a list of concerns, from the economy to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The crowd cheered and dozens of people raised their arms in the air with their index finger pointed in what appeared to be a salute to Trump as he spoke.

The music playing in the background, according to the New York Times, is called  "Wwg1wga” — an abbreviation for the QAnon slogan "Where we go one, we go all."

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 2022.

The crowd sat for most of the speech, but stood up to cheer for Trump at times.

Some in the crowd had black shirts that read "Let's go Brandon," a derogatory term used to describe President Joe Biden by some of his critics.

Trump campaigns for Vance: Trump mocks J.D. Vance, saying the Ohio GOP candidate is trying to get on his good side

Vance and midterm polling: In key US Senate race in Ohio, Democrat Tim Ryan leads Republican JD Vance by a point: Suffolk poll

Behind Trump, people had shirts that read "Save America," and one person in the crowd held a sign that read "Blacks for Trump."

Trump was in Youngstown campaigning for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Vance is challenging U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Trump embracing QAnon? Ohio rally salute signals ties to movement

