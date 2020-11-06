Trump speaks from White House, breaking 36-hour silence during election count

Donald Trump went 36 hours without speaking directly the Americans as local elections officials continued counting ballots across the country. (Getty Images)

Donald Trump will address the nation from the West Wing around 6:30pm on the East Coast, breaking a silence of roughly 36 hours after he prematurely declared victory early Wednesday morning.

The president, whom election forecasters are predicting is likely to lose the Electoral College to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has been trafficking in misinformation through Twitter about unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and ballot-counting as he clung to leads in tallies in the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Georgia on Thursday.

In the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday of Mr Trump incorrectly declared victory based on incomplete vote totals across the rust belt and in Georgia.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” the president said, as states continued counting hundreds of thousands of legally cast votes — both mail-in and Election Day ballots.

No secretary of state in any of the key swing states has backed Mr Trump and his campaign team’s claims of voter fraud.

The Trump campaign’s baseless claims of a stolen election and rampant voter fraud contrast sharply with the message from Mr Biden, the Democratic nominee who appeared by Thursday on the precipice of victory.

The Democratic former vice president has urged Americans to be “calm” as state and local election officials across the country continue counting and reporting ballots that were legally cast on or by Election Day on Tuesday.

“Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience,” Mr Biden told reporters gathered in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware in brief remarks on Thursday. “But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world.”

America and the world were waiting on Thursday on the outcome of five states — Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Arizona — which will determine the next occupant of the Oval Office.

“In America, the vote is sacred. It's how people in this nation express their will,” Mr Biden said.

“And it is the will of the voters, not anything else, that chooses the president of the United States of America.”

The Associated Press has already called Arizona for Mr Biden, placing him at 264 electoral votes, six shy of the threshold required to win the White House. But the margin there has tightened since that projection made early Wednesday morning and several other news outlets have not made the same call.

Even if Mr Trump manages to take the lead in Arizona, he would still need to win Pennsylvania, where he has had a dwindling lead as officials continue tabulating mail-in ballots. If Mr Biden overtakes Mr Trump in Pennsylvania and that race is called, that would give him 273 Electoral College votes, and thus the presidency — even if he were to lose in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.

