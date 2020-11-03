13 Artists Who've Hit Out At Donald Trump For Using Their Songs

It must be tough enough as a musician when your art is taken out of context, but we bet it’s twice as hard when you suddenly find your songs used by Donald Trump.

Over the years, a number of artists have spoken out against the US president for using their music at rallies, political events and campaign videos.

Here’s a look at some of the most high-profile cases...

Rolling Stones

View photos (Photo: SIPA USA/PA Images) More

The Rolling Stones threatened to sue Trump earlier this year for using their songs at his election rallies in spite of cease-and-desist directives.

Their 1969 hit You Can’t Always Get What You Want was a popular song for his events, with the band confirming music rights organisation BMI had notified the US president’s campaign explaining that the unauthorised use of their songs would break its licensing agreement.

The Stones had previously complained about Trump using their music during his 2016 campaign.

Village People

View photos (Photo: SIPA USA/PA Images) More

Back in June, Village People’s lead singer Victor Willis asked the president to stop playing songs like Macho Man and Y.M.C.A. if he went through with threats to deploy the military on peaceful protesters in America.

Months later, Trump was seen dancing to Y.M.C.A. at a rally, with Victor telling BBC News: “I don’t endorse Trump, I’ve never endorsed Trump, nor has the Village People.”

When asked what he thought about Trump’s dancing, he laughed and added: “Donald Trump does what Donald Trump does. I’ve never seen him actually put his hands up and make the Y.M.C.A. He’s changed it to M.A.G.A. or something.”

Linkin Park

View photos (Photo: SIPA USA/PA Images) More