Trump slams Biden and DeSantis on Spanish-language radio station ahead of court appearance

Former President Donald Trump took jabs at President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a live interview at a Spanish-language conservative radio station on Monday evening — a day before his first court appearance in Miami where he has been charged with illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing a federal investigation.

Media personality Carines Moncada led the Trump-friendly interview at Miami-based Radio Libre 790 AM, launched in 2022 with the promise of appealing to a growing segment of Republican Latinos. Trump phoned in hours after arriving at the Trump National Doral Miami hotel Monday afternoon.

The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Wilkie D. Ferguson U.S. Courthouse at 400 North Miami Ave. in downtown Miami. Trump faces 37 felony charges related to allegations that he illegally kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and obstructed the FBI’s efforts to investigate.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what the federally-indicted president had to say:

‘They are working together’

“Is the Department of Justice doing President Biden’s bidding? Is President Biden responsible for what’s happening?” Moncada asked Trump at the beginning of the interview.

“Well, absolutely,” Trump said. “They are working together.”

In November 2022, U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed Jack Smith, a former career Justice Department prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two ongoing criminal investigations. Smith also was chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court at The Hague in the Netherlands, where he investigated and prosecuted war crimes.

READ MORE: Trump greeted at his Doral hotel by colorful supporters, day before his Miami court date

In Washington D.C., the Smith-led investigators are probing whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on Jan. 6, 2021. And in South Florida, they are looking into whether Trump illegally kept classified records, while also obstructing the federal investigation.

‘We are beating the Sanctimonious’

The one-term president then explained his theory on why he’s been criminally charged, and took a jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who, like Trump, is running to become the Republican Party’s presidential nominee ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. Trump referred to DeSantis as “Sanctimonious.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump has arrived in Miami for court Tuesday. Here’s what to expect

“You’ve probably seen we are beating the Sanctimonious, they call him, by a lot, like by 35, 40, 50 points in some polls,” Trump said. “And we are beating Biden by 10 points, 11 points, 12 points... we are beating him very easily.”

“They are using this because they can’t win the elections fairly and squarely.”

READ MORE: Miami police prepare for protests, Proud Boys’ rallies ahead of Trump’s court appearance

But there is no evidence that Trump was indicted for political reasons.

On Thursday, it was revealed that a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida voted to criminally charge Trump after hearing evidence and testimonies from prosecutors and witnesses of their choosing. The indictment — unsealed the following day — is not a conviction, and Trump has repeatedly said he is innocent.

Story continues

‘An incredible love fest’

Moncada also asked Trump how Hispanics feel about his indictment — and whether democracy in the United States is “regressing?”

“Well, there is a regression, but there’s been an incredible love fest between the Hispanic community and myself,” Trump said. “It has made the Republican Party a much different party.”