Trump signs executive orders enacting $400 unemployment benefit, payroll tax cut after coronavirus stimulus talks stall

WASHINGTON – With stimulus talks with Congress at an impasse, President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders on Saturday to provide temporary relief to Americans who are suffering from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a news conference from his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., Trump signed four orders that will provide an additional $400 per week in unemployment benefits, suspend payments on some student loans through the end of the year, protect renters from being evicted from their homes, and instruct employers to defer certain payroll taxes through the end of the year for Americans who earn less than $100,000 annually.

Trump said he decided to act on his own and order the benefits after two weeks of negotiations with congressional Democrats collapsed without an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.

"We’ve had it," he said. "We’re going to save American jobs and provide relief to the American worker.”

But questions remain as to whether Trump has the legal authority to take these actions – or the money to pay for them.

Congress and the White House had struggled for two weeks to reconcile Democrats' $3.4 trillion coronavirus-relief plan and Senate Republicans' far smaller $1.1 trillion proposal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., met for more than two hours Friday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in a last-ditch attempt to salvage discussions. But the talks appeared fruitless, with both sides admitting they were at a standstill with no real pathway forward.

Afterward, Mnuchin announced that he and Meadows would recommend that Trump move forward with the executive orders, even though Democrats said the president lacks the legal authority to take unilateral action and that he doesn’t have enough money in the federal budget to accomplish his goals.

Trump had been threatening for days to provide relief through an executive order if negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Congressional lawmakers had interpreted Trump's threat as a way to pressure negotiators into making a deal. Even some Republicans said they believed Trump was bluffing.

“I doubt if he’s serious,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters on Thursday.

He was.

Here's a closer look at what Trump's orders would do:

Unemployment

Congress approved an additional weekly unemployment benefit in the spring as the coronavirus took hold. It provided an extra $600 per week to Americans filing unemployment on top of what they received in state benefits.

But that benefit expired July 31, leaving many out-of-work Americans in a state of financial limbo. Trump's order would allow states to provide up to $400-per-week in expanded benefits, 75% of which would come from the federal government's disaster relief fund. States would have to pay the reaming 25% of the cost.

