Trump Shows Love To 'Hannibal Lecter' In Killer Blunder At Iowa Rally

Former President Donald Trump ate up alleged support from “Hannibal Lecter” in a terrifying slip-up at an Iowa rally.

The former president criticized open border policies on Saturday and claimed people were coming to America from “insane asylums” before bringing up “The Silence of the Lambs.”

“Hannibal Lecter, how great an actor was he?” said Trump in a mix-up between the fictional character’s name and Anthony Hopkins, the actor who played the cannibal in the 1991 film.

“You know why I like him? Because he said on television on one of the – ‘I love Donald Trump.’ So I love him. I love him. I love him. He said that a long time ago and once he said that, he was in my camp, I was in his camp. I don’t care if he was the worst actor, I’d say he was great to me.”

Trump on Hannibal Lecter: You know why I like him? Because he said on television “I love Donald Trump” so I love him pic.twitter.com/1jYyXKFkjI — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2023

Hopkins has not publicly supported Trump and neither have other actors who have portrayed Hannibal Lecter including Mads Mikkelsen and Brian Cox, the latter of whom called Trump “such a fucking asshole” and “so full of shit.”

Hopkins, who was born in Wales and later became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000, told The Guardian that he doesn’t care for Trump and explained that he doesn’t vote because he doesn’t “trust anyone.”

“We’ve never got it right, human beings. We are all a mess, and we’re very early in our evolution,” the actor said in 2018.

