Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Stephen Miller, one of President Trump's senior advisers and the architect of his administration's hardline immigration policies, announced on Tuesday he has contracted the coronavirus.

"Over the last five days, I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday," Miller said in a statement. "Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine." Miller's wife, Katie Miller, is Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, and she tested positive for the virus in May.

At least 18 members of the Trump administration and the Trump campaign, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, aide Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, and the president himself, are known to have contracted the virus in the last week.

