Trump sending 7-woman delegation to represent White House at World Cup final

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

There will be a White House contingent at Sunday’s World Cup final in France between the United States and Netherlands.

It just won’t include President Donald Trump.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

7 women to represent White House at World Cup final

The White House announced on Wednesday that seven delegates will attend Sunday’s match on behalf of the White House.

They include Deputy Secretary of Commerce Karen Dunn Kelley, U.S. Ambassador to France Jamie D. McCourt, Peace Corps director Josephine K. Olsen, Department of Health and Human Services administrator Seema Verma, Department of State Assistant Secretary Marie Royce, Olympic bobsledder and former pro soccer player Shauna Rohbock and the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler.

The White House is sending an all-woman delegation to Sunday's World Cup final. (Reuters)
The White House is sending an all-woman delegation to Sunday's World Cup final. (Reuters)

Feud between Trump, USWNT

Trump has publicly feuded with USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, lashing out at her on Twitter after she said “I’m not going to the f------ White House” if the U.S. wins the World Cup.

Rapinoe’s teammate Ali Krieger responded to Trump’s outburst with a supportive tweet for Rapinoe while referencing the many outstanding sexual assault accusations against the president.

While Trump won’t visit to watch the USWNT on Sunday, it’s yet to be seen if anybody from the team will accept the White House invitation that he promised.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next

Back