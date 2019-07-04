Trump sending 7-woman delegation to represent White House at World Cup final

There will be a White House contingent at Sunday’s World Cup final in France between the United States and Netherlands.

It just won’t include President Donald Trump.

7 women to represent White House at World Cup final

The White House announced on Wednesday that seven delegates will attend Sunday’s match on behalf of the White House.

They include Deputy Secretary of Commerce Karen Dunn Kelley, U.S. Ambassador to France Jamie D. McCourt, Peace Corps director Josephine K. Olsen, Department of Health and Human Services administrator Seema Verma, Department of State Assistant Secretary Marie Royce, Olympic bobsledder and former pro soccer player Shauna Rohbock and the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler.

The White House is sending an all-woman delegation to Sunday's World Cup final. (Reuters)

Feud between Trump, USWNT

Trump has publicly feuded with USWNT star Megan Rapinoe, lashing out at her on Twitter after she said “I’m not going to the f------ White House” if the U.S. wins the World Cup.

....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Rapinoe’s teammate Ali Krieger responded to Trump’s outburst with a supportive tweet for Rapinoe while referencing the many outstanding sexual assault accusations against the president.

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

While Trump won’t visit to watch the USWNT on Sunday, it’s yet to be seen if anybody from the team will accept the White House invitation that he promised.

