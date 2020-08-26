Trump to send National Guard to Kenosha today after request from state governor

The National Guard will be deployed to Kenosha after Wisconsin agreed to federal help in quelling three nights of looting, arson and violence, Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.



The president said in a tweet that the federal law enforcement would be sent to the city after Governor Tony Evers requested federal assistance from the White House.



"We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)..." Mr Trump said.

...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020





More follows…