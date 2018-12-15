Trump after second title of the season to head to Christmas on a high

Never before has Judd Trump won two ranking titles in one season but very soon that could all change for the Bristol cueman.

Trump is just three games away from ending the wait after reaching the Scottish Open quarter-finals, looking to follow up his victory in Northern Ireland last month.

Victory over Ian Burns took him to the last eight where a clash with Stuart Carrington awaits, a match that Trump knows will be quicker than the ranking suggests.

And with two games in one day now done and dusted, much-needed rest is now high on his plans after a busy start to the season.

“Today was scrappy, even though I scored okay at times it’s quite tiring playing two games in one day, you’re battling away throughout,” he said.



“You’ve got to try and enjoy it but everyone is in a slog, you’re just over the moon to get through the two games and you just look towards a bit of rest.

“To concentrate for that long, you have to come and practice and then go out there, come back later and do it all again.

“You start to miss a few easy balls and get a bit tired.

“I played a lot better, I went out there well and potted some good balls, now I’ve got to do that again tomorrow. I know how good Stuart is and he’s probably underachieved.

“The Home Nations are very important, I don’t think I’ve won two ranking events in a season before so if I was to do that I think it would be a massive amount of confidence that I’ve never had before.

“It would be nice to go into the Masters having won two events – it’s been a while since I’ve done anything there so it would be nice for this to be the start of something special.”

