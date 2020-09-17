How Trump Screwed His Own Campaign With One Executive Order

Earlier this month, Joe Biden flew to Wisconsin to address the mounting punditry that his election chances were spiraling downward over Donald Trump’s focus on “law and order” in Kenosha. That same day, his campaign put out a new advertisement that suggested they had a different conception about what issue would shape the presidential race.

The ad, released on Sept. 3, bludgeoned Trump directly on a historically reliable Democratic turf: Social Security. In it, the narrator said the president was plotting to leave the much-loved entitlement program “permanently depleted” in just a few years.

The spot was delivered to little fanfare and was overshadowed by Biden’s decision to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot and left critically wounded by a white police officer. But for some Democrats, it was a signal about where the party’s nominee placed his electoral and legislative priorities. And an overwhelmingly positive one at that.

“This isn’t like every other election where seniors who have happily retired in Florida have had the opportunity to sit back in comfort and assess the political campaigns,” Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) told The Daily Beast. “They know this president’s failures got us to this point and they’re paying close attention when he tells them that his goal in the second term is to bankrupt Social Security.”

“Seniors especially know what America can be,” Deutch added. “For those who have come to rely upon the hard earned benefit of Social Security, they’re just not going to let the president take that away from them.”

Heading into the general election, there was some fear that Biden might neglect this approach. During and after the 2016 cycle, a number of Democrats were critical of Hillary Clinton’s campaign for somewhat ceding the debate over “pocketbook” economic issues by engaging Trump on matters of decency, social policy, and respect for democratic governance. Biden, at times, has seemed like he might go down a similar path, often waxing with nostalgia for a time of civility and norms.

His campaign operation, however, has appeared to be cognisant of the pitfalls that ensnared Clinton. The ad released two weeks ago was the second of three targeting Social Security specifically, and was one of five about seniors more generally in recent months.

He’s been able to go down this route, in no small part, because Trump kicked open the door for him. Last month, when the president called for an elimination of the payroll tax and signed an executive order deferring collection, liberals quickly capitalized by saying Trump was directly threatening the Social Security fund—which the payroll tax feeds—that he had long said he’d protect. Though Trump publicly insisted that doing away with the tax would not tank retirement benefits or further balloon the deficit, independent analyses concluded that his calculations did not seem right.

“I don’t think anyone in the past has proposed cutting the payroll tax without making up the money,” said Paul Begala, one of Bill Clinton’s former senior campaign advisers. “That’s what Obama did in his recovery package. They cut the payroll tax but they funded Social Security from general revenue, the income tax.”

In Trumpworld, officials are projecting calm, and don’t concede that this is all exposing substantial vulnerabilities for the president, who has so far struggled to bring down Biden’s strong numbers with senior voters.

“Not seeing the kind of decline that some media polls are,” John McLaughlin, a top Trump pollster, told The Daily Beast. “They’re too small in their subcells so they’re seeing swings that may be due to party swings. Older Republicans are very strong for the president. Democrats are for Biden, no surprise. But the battle was among independents and regardless of age, over the past month the president has moved up.”

Three Trump campaign officials said they weren’t yet sweating Team Biden’s line of attack, primarily because they planned on hitting the former vice president’s public record for embracing cuts and slowdowns to entitlement programs as well. There is also a point of belief inside the Trump campaign that the president is uniquely positioned as a Republican on this matter due to his longstanding insistence that he would not cut them. While Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) endorsed the idea of rolling back government programs, Trump has barely bothered to even pretend that deficit and debt reduction measures animate his existence.