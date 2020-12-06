Trump Says He’s Winning in First Rally After US Election Defeat

“We’re winning this election,” Donald Trump said at his first post-poll rally in Georgia, on 5 December, Saturday.

Trump was campaigning in the small city of Valdosta in the state on behalf of two Republican Senate candidates – Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue – ahead of the crucial US Senate runoff election in January.

The runoff races will decide who controls the US Senate between the Republicans and Democrats.

This is the first rally Trump was addressing after losing the US elections and he yet again reiterated his claims about the elections being rigged in favour of President-elect Joe Biden.

“It’s rigged. It’s a fixed deal,” NDTV quoted Trump as saying, as he went onto claim that he had won in Georgia even though Biden defeated him in the state by 12,000 votes.

He also hit out at Republican governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, The Guardian reported, who has refused to give into Trump’s attempt to overthrow the results.

Kemp rejected Trump’s demand of an audit of absentee ballot signatures in the state, which the report says he doesn’t have the power to do.

“Your governor could stop it very easily if he knew what the hell he was doing,” the Post reported Trump as saying.

So far, Trump and his team have refused to concede and instead have challenged Biden’s victory in court claiming voter fraud. According to The Guardian, more than 30 out of the 50 cases filed by Trump have been rejected while the rest are awaiting action.

. Read more on World by The Quint.Trump Says He’s Winning in First Rally After US Election DefeatIn PM Modi’s Varanasi Seat, SP Snatches Two MLC Seats From BJP . Read more on World by The Quint.