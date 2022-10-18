Trump Says He Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene in His Next Administration

trump-and-MTG - Credit: Seth Wenig/File/AP

If you’re wondering what a second term of Donald Trump would look like, look no further than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

As he lays the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run, Trump has talked to close associates about who he’d tap for top government positions should he win back the White House, and Greene has repeatedly made his list, two sources familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone.

“Wouldn’t she be great?” Trump privately said earlier this year to a confidant, one of the two people says. It is unclear what specifically Trump has in mind for the severely MAGAfied Georgia Republican, be it a White House staff position, cabinet post, or agency appointment, the sources said. But, “he loves MTG and would want her very close in a second term, that much was clear,” the source says.

The second source recalls that over the past year, the ex-president had briefly mentioned Greene’s name as someone who could be in the running to be a senior official at the Justice Department during a second Trump administration. The former president’s comment confused the source, because “I don’t think she’s a lawyer,” this person says.

Spokespeople for Trump and Greene did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.

As Trump rampaged through his first term in the White House, those alarmed by his inexperienced and mercurial nature sought solace from the so-called “adults in the room” — seasoned officials who, with mixed results, endeavored to constrain the president’s most destructive impulses. But as his term wore on, most members of the alleged club gave up, resigned in protest, or were fired, and by the end of Trump’s term, he was surrounded by hardcore MAGA loyalists.

Trump’s interest in hiring Greene suggests that Trump aims to begin a second term in the White House exactly where he left off in his first. During her time in Congress, Greene has consistently stood to Trump’s right, embracing conspiracy theories and espousing extreme positions — all while continually antagonizing her political opponents. The list of her outrages includes speaking at an explicitly white-supremacist political action convention (as well as defending her decision to do so) early this year, and being unable to definitively affirm that she doesn’t support exerting political violence on her enemies.

In a 2018 Facebook post, Greene blamed a space laser for California wildfires. In 2019, she mocked a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed. And last year, GOP honchos, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, condemned Greene last year for comparing masking and coronavirus vaccines to Nazi persecution and atrocities.

But Greene has since been welcomed back into the Republican establishment — despite her politics getting more extreme. McCarthy and Greene now have a cozy working relationship, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation say, and the latter is expected to be a significant player in the mainstream of the party.

Nowadays, Greene is a fixture at Trump rallies, and talks fairly regularly to the former president. By February of this year, she had already become one of the most coveted and aggressively courted endorsements in competitive GOP House and Senate contests.

“It is stunning,” a longtime Republican operative said at the time. “Her popularity among much of the base and what she brings to a campaign right now is not nothing. Actually, it can be good for the candidate, and I don’t know if I would have predicted that a year ago.”

