Trump Says He Has 'Very Good Idea' About What's Going on with Kim Jong Un but 'Can't Talk About It'

President Donald Trump on Monday weighed in on the speculation about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose location has not been reported for weeks amid reports he had a health crisis involving a heart procedure earlier this month.

"Have you gotten any update on Kim Jong Un’s health? Has he responded to your letter from March?" a reporter asked Trump at a news conference on Monday, referring to a letter the president had sent offering aid during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"On Kim Jong-un? I can’t tell you exactly. Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now," said Trump, 73. "I just wish him well."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The president has made much of his bond with the 30-something Kim, which he hoped to use as a basis for as-yet-unsuccessful peace talks to curb the country's nuclear ambitions.

Trump broke with his White House predecessors by engaging in face-to-face diplomacy with Kim, including making history by stepping into the country last summer. (It was a marked tone shift, after Trump had threatened Kim on Twitter with nuclear retaliation.)

But a larger agreement between the countries never materialized, even as Trump said the two leaders had bonded.

"I hope he’s fine," Trump said Monday. "I do know how he’s doing, relatively speaking. We will see. You’ll probably be hearing in the not too distant future."

Later in the press conference, Trump said, "Nobody knows where he is."

Last weekend, South Korean officials told CNN they did not believe that Kim was in grave condition.

RELATED: Reports Swirl That North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un Was in Critical Condition After Heart Surgery

"Kim Jong Un is alive and well," said an aide to President Moon Jae-in. "He has been staying in the Wonsan area [in eastern North Korea] since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected."

Story continues

The South Korean unification minister, Kim Yeon-chul, told lawmakers there on Tuesday that Kim may be out of view because of the coronavirus, according to Reuters.

Minister Kim said that during two other times this year the North Korean leader has gone unseen for nearly three weeks. He was reportedly last mentioned by state media on April 11, when he attended a government meeting about the pandemic and other issues.

Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Kim Jong Un in 2018

In recent days, state media has reported on letters they say Kim has sent, including one on Monday to South Africa's president. But he has yet to resurface.

CNN cited a U.S. official last week who said there was intelligence suggesting Kim was, according to the network, “in grave danger.”

Both Kim’s father and grandfather died of heart failure, according to The New York Times. Kim is reportedly a heavy smoker and overweight.

American officials speaking anonymously to CNN and Bloomberg said last week that it seemed Kim’s health had in fact deteriorated after a medical procedure — this after an anonymously sourced report in Daily NK, a South Korea-based website that said it relies on leaks from North Korea.

The site published an article on April 21 based on a North Korea source that Kim had heart surgery on April 12.

Bloomberg’s U.S. sources also said Kim had cardiovascular surgery and had been in critical condition.

RELATED: Trump Sets Foot in North Korea as Critics Slam Him for Getting Cozy with Dictator Kim Jong Un

North Korea is infamously closed off from other countries and information about its society and government, and about Kim in particular, is difficult to verify.

“Any credible direct reporting having to do with Kim would be highly compartmented intelligence and unlikely to leak to the media,” an anonymous U.S. government source previously told Reuters.

A change in the country’s leadership poses some international risk, given its nuclear capabilities and its lack of transparency.

Kim, an autocrat who succeeded his father and grandfather, was not officially photographed until 2010 — when he was already an adult. His successor has never been identified, though sister Kim Yo Jong is a senior member of the government.