Trump says V, Biden says K: The economic recovery shapes explained

If you watched the first presidential debate on Tuesday, between all the crosstalk and the chaos you may have heard moderator Chris Wallace ask the candidates about their takes on how the economy is recovering from the coronavirus recession.
President Trump says the U.S. is in a V-shaped recovery, while former Vice President Biden says it's more K-shaped.
Unless you have a background in economics, the descriptions might sound like a lot of alphabetical mumbo jumbo. However, it’s really not that complicated once you understand the basics.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the differences between a V-shaped recovery and a K-shaped recovery — plus some tips if you're asking, "What economic recovery?"
What's a V-shaped recovery?
When President Trump says the nation’s economic recovery is looking V-shaped, he’s basically saying it will rebound to exactly where it was before the pandemic.
Picture the economy as the letter V: It starts off at a high point, falls to a low point, and then bounces back up to the height where it started.
To achieve this V-shaped recovery, the president’s strategy is to rely on tax cuts and business deregulation, which he believes will benefit all Americans in the long run.
During the debate, Trump touted a steady increase in employment since the widespread lockdowns seen during the spring.
“We closed it down and now we’re reopening and we’re doing record business,” he claimed. “We had 10.4 million people in a four-month period that we’ve put back into the workforce.”
Former Vice President Biden, on the other hand, believes the president’s economic plan is leading the United States down a much less hopeful path.
What's a K-shaped recovery?
Biden contends that under President Trump’s free-market policies, Americans will experience a K-shaped recovery: The wealthiest will thrive, but middle- and lower-class people will continue to struggle.
Like the two slanted lines in the letter K, high-income and low-income Americans start out in the same place, but one moves upward while the other drops down.
“The difference is millionaires and billionaires like him in the middle of the COVID crisis have done very well,” said the former vice president. “But you folks at home, you folks living in Scranton and Claymont and all the small towns and working-class towns in America, how well are you doing?”
In contrast to the president’s lower taxes and loosened rules on business, the former veep's strategy would increase corporate taxes and create more jobs by bringing manufacturing back to the United States.
“It would create an additional $1 trillion in economic growth, because it would be about buying American,” Biden said of his plan.
Whether he gets the chance to put this plan into practice will depend on what happens on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Which type of recovery is more likely?
Although it’s still too early to say for certain which recovery path America is on, the booming stock market suggests things are looking K-ish.
Wall Street has bounced back surprisingly well in the wake of the pandemic, but other aspects of the economy like the gross domestic product — the country’s total output of goods and services — remain at record lows.
Consider the fact that CNBC reports 52% of stocks and mutual funds are owned by the wealthiest 1% of the population, and the disparity between rich and poor becomes more clear.
And despite the falling unemployment rate, it’s mainly high-paying sectors like technology and software services that are rehiring, while lower-paying industries including tourism, hospitality and food services have continued to see jobs decline.
With the federal government's $600 in additional weekly unemployment benefits long gone and the battle over further stimulus checks still unsettled, many low-income families are feeling the pinch like never before.
