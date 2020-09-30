Trump says V, Biden says K: The economic recovery shapes explained

If you watched the first presidential debate on Tuesday, between all the crosstalk and the chaos you may have heard moderator Chris Wallace ask the candidates about their takes on how the economy is recovering from the coronavirus recession.

President Trump says the U.S. is in a V-shaped recovery, while former Vice President Biden says it's more K-shaped.

Unless you have a background in economics, the descriptions might sound like a lot of alphabetical mumbo jumbo. However, it’s really not that complicated once you understand the basics.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the differences between a V-shaped recovery and a K-shaped recovery — plus some tips if you're asking, "What economic recovery?"

What's a V-shaped recovery?

View photos anutr tosirikul / Shutterstock More

When President Trump says the nation’s economic recovery is looking V-shaped, he’s basically saying it will rebound to exactly where it was before the pandemic.

Picture the economy as the letter V: It starts off at a high point, falls to a low point, and then bounces back up to the height where it started.

To achieve this V-shaped recovery, the president’s strategy is to rely on tax cuts and business deregulation, which he believes will benefit all Americans in the long run.

During the debate, Trump touted a steady increase in employment since the widespread lockdowns seen during the spring.

“We closed it down and now we’re reopening and we’re doing record business,” he claimed. “We had 10.4 million people in a four-month period that we’ve put back into the workforce.”

Former Vice President Biden, on the other hand, believes the president’s economic plan is leading the United States down a much less hopeful path.

What's a K-shaped recovery?

View photos Marietjie / Shutterstock More

Biden contends that under President Trump’s free-market policies, Americans will experience a K-shaped recovery: The wealthiest will thrive, but middle- and lower-class people will continue to struggle.

Like the two slanted lines in the letter K, high-income and low-income Americans start out in the same place, but one moves upward while the other drops down.

“The difference is millionaires and billionaires like him in the middle of the COVID crisis have done very well,” said the former vice president. “But you folks at home, you folks living in Scranton and Claymont and all the small towns and working-class towns in America, how well are you doing?”

Story continues