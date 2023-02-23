Trump says US drills 'provoked' North Korean missile launch

Former US president Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un feels 'threatened' - REUTERS/ALAN FREED

Donald Trump has said US drills provoked Kim Jong-un to launch a barrage of missiles, defending the North Korean leader he described as feeling “threatened”.

Among the weapons tested by Pyongyang over the past year have been intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that could reach the US mainland.

A Hwasong-15 ICBM fired on Saturday landed within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, prompting the US to hold air exercises with Japan and South Korea.

In a post on his Truth Social page, the former US president claimed that he had formed a strong bond with the reclusive Kim during his time in office.

“Kim Jung [sic] Un of North Korea, who I got to know and got along with very well during my years as president, is not happy with the US and South Korea doing big training and air exercises together,” Mr Trump wrote.

“He feels threatened. Even I would constantly complain that South Korea pays us very little to do these extremely expensive and provocative drills.”

Mr Trump instigated several unprecedented summits with Kim and became the first sitting US president to step into North Korean territory in the border zone with the South.

He frequently boasted of the “love letters” they exchanged but negotiations to bring a halt to North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme made little progress and eventually collapsed at a summit in Hanoi in February 2019 over a disagreement about the lifting of sanctions against Pyongyang.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been rising ever since, with intelligence officials in Seoul and Washington warning that Pyongyang may trigger a 7th nuclear test at any time.

In early February, Kim staged a military parade in the North Korean capital, where multiple ICBMs were on show.

The US, South Korea and Japan have responded to sabre-rattling from the North with their own show of force.

This week Washington and Seoul will hold simulated nuclear tabletop exercises at the Pentagon, followed by an annual springtime “Freedom Shield” field training to practice “realistic” scenarios linked to the nuclear threat.