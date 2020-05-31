Trump says US will designate Antifa as a terrorist organisation

The Trump administration will move to designate the loose association of militant left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators commonly known as "Antifa" as a terrorist organisation, the president has announced in a tweet.

"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Donald Trump wrote amid a series of tweets on Sunday blaming violent outbursts and rioting at police brutality protests across America over the weekend on the group and other "Radical Left" elements.​

Meanwhile, local leaders in Minneapolis have said white supremacists and other malign outside actors — some possibly foreign — have been responsible for inciting violence at protests there.

