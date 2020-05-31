Trump says US will designate Antifa as a terrorist organisation
The Trump administration will move to designate the loose association of militant left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators commonly known as "Antifa" as a terrorist organisation, the president has announced in a tweet.
"The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization," Donald Trump wrote amid a series of tweets on Sunday blaming violent outbursts and rioting at police brutality protests across America over the weekend on the group and other "Radical Left" elements.
Meanwhile, local leaders in Minneapolis have said white supremacists and other malign outside actors — some possibly foreign — have been responsible for inciting violence at protests there.
More follows…