Trump says Texas would be great place for NRA to relocate

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday encouraged the National Rifle Association to relocate to Texas, shortly after the state attorney generals in New York and Washington announced lawsuits against the gun organization.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Texas would be a great state for the group, which has its national headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, about 20 miles (30 km) west of Washington, D.C., and is registered as a non-profit organization in New York, where it conducts most of its financial transactions.

(This story corrects to say Rifle not Rife in paragraph 1)

