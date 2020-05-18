Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug being tested in two studies at Univ. of Washington

President Donald Trump said today that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that’s being tested as a COVID-19 treatment at the University of Washington and dozens of other sites across the country.

During a White House press availability, Trump acknowledged he’s been taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine in pill form, plus zinc, for the past week and a half to stave off an infection. He said he hasn’t been exposed to coronavirus, but asked his White House doctor about using the drug because “I get a lot of positive calls about it.”

The drug has already been approved for treating malaria and a variety of autoimmune disorders. UW researchers are participating in two nationwide clinical trials aimed at building on anecdotal reports and determining its safety and efficacy against COVID-19.