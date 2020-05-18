Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug being tested in two studies at Univ. of Washington
President Donald Trump said today that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that’s being tested as a COVID-19 treatment at the University of Washington and dozens of other sites across the country.
During a White House press availability, Trump acknowledged he’s been taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine in pill form, plus zinc, for the past week and a half to stave off an infection. He said he hasn’t been exposed to coronavirus, but asked his White House doctor about using the drug because “I get a lot of positive calls about it.”
The drug has already been approved for treating malaria and a variety of autoimmune disorders. UW researchers are participating in two nationwide clinical trials aimed at building on anecdotal reports and determining its safety and efficacy against COVID-19.
Even if the drug isn’t effective, Trump said “you’re not going to get sick or die.” However, hydroxychloroquine and a similar drug, chloroquine, are known to carry a risk of causing potentially fatal heart problems. One study conducted at Veterans Health Administration medical centers reported adverse effects, but Trump said that study was done by “people that aren’t big Trump fans” and was “very unscientific.”
More from GeekWire:
UW treating COVID-19 patients with antimalarial drug — researcher calls it ‘very promising’
Univ. of Washington studies antimalarial drug’s use to head off COVID-19, with Gates Foundation’s aid
UW Medicine to conduct clinical trial for hydroxychloroquine with COVID patients
UW Medicine ramps up study of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for COVID-19 treatment