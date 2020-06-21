Trump says will refile bid to end Dreamers program - Fox News interview

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would mount another bid to end the program that protects so-called Dreamer immigrants who are in the United States illegally, but entered as children, after a loss in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump told Fox News in an interview that his administration would resubmit plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy put in place by former President Barack Obama before the November presidential election.

"They want us to refile if we want to win. So, I'm going to refile, and it's going to work out for DACA," Trump said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Daniel Wallis)