Trump says Rayshard Brooks’s killing is 'very sad' but you 'can’t resist a police officer'

In a wide-ranging interview on Hannity Wednesday night, President Trump briefly touched on the recent death of Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed Black man shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer last Friday.

Brooks was found sleeping in his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru, and after what was at first a very cordial interaction, an altercation broke out between him and two officers when one of them tried to arrest him after a failed sobriety test. During the altercation, Brooks got possession of one of the officer’s tasers, and appeared to shoot the taser in the direction of one of the officers as he ran away. That’s when now former officer, Garrett Rolfe, shot Brooks twice in the back.

“I thought it was a terrible situation,” Trump said, “but you can’t resist a police officer, and, you know, if you have a disagreement, you have to take it up after the fact. It was a very sad—very, very sad—thing. You take a look, it was out of control. The whole situation was out of control.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trump claimed to have gotten new information about that night from Rolfe’s perspective, but he seemed a bit skeptical.

“I heard today, and just got a report, that the police officer’s lawyer said that he heard a sound like a gun, like a gunshot, and he saw a flash in front of him,” Trump said. “So that’s an interesting—ya know, don’t know that I would have necessarily believed that. But I will tell you, that’s a very interesting thing, and maybe that’s so. They’re gonna have to find out.”

Rolfe was fired on Sunday and was charged with 11 counts on Wednesday, including felony murder. Trump said he hopes Rolfe gets a fair trial, and expressed his belief that, amid weeks-long nationwide protests against police violence toward Black people, police have not been treated fairly.

“It’s up to justice right now. It’s gonna be up to justice,” Trump said. “I hope he gets a fair shake because police have not been treated fairly in our country. They have not been treated fairly.”

Story continues

And Trump reiterated that Rayshard Brooks should not have resisted arrest.

“But, again, you can’t resist a police officer like that, and they ended up in a very terrible disagreement,” Trump said, “and look at the way it ended. Very bad. Very bad.”

Hannity airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

Watch Tucker Carlson double down on his attack on Black Lives Matter and warn that BLM is more popular than Trump:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.