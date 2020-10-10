Trump says 'nobody knows' how Covid spread at White House and refuses to reveal test and treatment details

In his first on-camera interview following his hospitalisation from the coronavirus, Donald Trump told Fox News that he doesn’t know how the infection spread at the White House, where more than a dozen people have tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials claim a Rose Garden event announcing the president’s US Supreme Court Nominee on 26 September was a likely “super spreader” event, after the president’s inner circle, including First Lady Melania Trump, his press secretary, campaign officials and chief aides, tested positive in the week that followed.

“They had some big events at the White House,” the president told Fox News contributor and physician Mark Siegel in a pre-recorded interview that aired on Tucker Carlson’s programme on Friday.

“Perhaps there,” he said. "I don't really know. Nobody really knows. Numerous people have contracted it."