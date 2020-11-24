Trump says he ‘will never concede’ and transition process has nothing to do with election result

File image: Trump again tweets he 'will not concede’ (Getty)

Having come closer than ever to accepting the 2020 election results on Monday night, by officially launching the transition process, Donald Trump again took to Twitter in the small hours of Tuesday to insist that he “will never concede”.

The president reiterated his unsubstantiated claims that the 3 November vote had been “the most corrupt election”, saying he will keep challenging the result in court and hitting out at “fake ballots and ‘Dominion’” - a reference to a brand of voting machines.

Twitter once again flagged the post almost immediately as “disputed”, hiding it with a warning from people’s feeds.

It came just hours after Mr Trump had tweeted that “in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that [GSA administrator] Emily [Murphy] and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

However, he also mentioned in those posts that: “Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!"

His comment was seen as a significant change in his administration’s stance, after the US General Services Administration (GSA), the federal agency that provides resources to presidents-elect for a smooth transition, said it was finally lifting its unprecedented block on the incoming administration, releasing funds for the Biden-Harris transition team to access.

...fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

Ms Murphy, in a letter to Joe Biden, defended her decision to hold the funds for the transition citing "legal challenges" mounted by the president.

Story continues

However, the Trump appointee claimed that her decision to withhold funds was made “independently” and not under any pressure from White House officials.

With his tweet being interpreted as a key step towards ultimately conceding, Mr Trump again took to Twitter.

What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & 'Dominion’," he wrote.