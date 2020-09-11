Trump Says He Lied About Covid-19 To Avoid ‘Panic.’ He Incites Panic All The Time.

For someone who claims to want to avoid panic, President Donald Trump sure has a deep record of drumming up fear to try to get his way.

Trump continues to defend comments he made to journalist Bob Woodward in March when he admitted to publicly downplaying the threat of the coronavirus because he didn’t “want to create a panic.”

“We had to show calm. The last thing we can show is panic or excitement or fear or anything else,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “I’m the leader of the country, I can’t be jumping up and down and scaring people,” he later said to Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“Calm, no panic!” he tweeted on Thursday after being hit with a barrage of criticism over his admitted refusal to acknowledge the seriousness of the virus, which has killed more than 191,000 people in the US.

Though Trump claims as president he “can’t be jumping up and down and scaring people,” here’s a look back at his use of just such emotional tactics over the last several years.

President Donald Trump has insisted that he downplayed the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year in order to avoid public panic. More

“Very bad people” are threatening our borders.

Trump has a history of publicly villainising immigrants, particularly those crossing the US-Mexico border.

One of his perhaps most infamous quotes came in 2015 when he generally described Mexican immigrants as criminals, rapists and drug pushers as a warning against letting them enter the US.

“They’re sending people that have a lot of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists,” said the then-presidential candidate.

In April 2018, he doubled down on his rape comments, claiming that women travelling to the US in a migrant caravan were being “raped at levels nobody has ever seen before.”

Six months later, he again warned on Twitter that “some very bad people” were heading to the US-Mexico border, declaring “this is an invasion of our Country.”

Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan...

