Trump says lawyer Rudy Giuliani has Covid-19

Rudy Giuliani

President Donald Trump says his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid-19.

The president wrote in a tweet: "Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!"

Mr Giuliani, who has been leading the Trump campaign's legal challenges to the 2020 election results, is the latest person in the president's inner circle to be infected.

The president and his team have been criticised for shunning safety guidance. Mr Trump was ill in October.

Nearly 14.6 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University, and 281,234 people have died - the highest figures of any country in the world.

On Sunday, Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator, criticised the Trump administration for flouting guidelines and peddling "myths" about the pandemic.

"I hear community members parroting back those situations, parroting back that masks don't work, parroting back that we should work towards herd immunity," Dr Birx told NBC.

"This is the worst event that this country will face," she said.

Mr Giuliani, 76, has not commented publicly on his diagnosis.

It is not clear whether the former New York mayor is experiencing symptoms or when he caught the virus.