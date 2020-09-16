Trump says he didn't downplay coronavirus but 'up-played it' despite Woodward tape revelations

Donald Trump reversed course Tuesday night during a town hall in crucial battleground Pennsylvania by denying he downplayed the coronavirus despite acknowledging being caught on tape in February calling it “deadly stuff.”

The president, after last week admitting to downplaying the Covid-19 outbreak to avoid “panic” after journalist Bob Woodward released recordings of interviews with Mr Trump,” claimed he “up-played” the disease’s severity earlier this spring and summer.

“Not downplaying. … I’m a cheerleader for our nation,” Mr Trump said during an ABC News town hall with undecided voters.

“I still say it. It’s going to disappear,” he said when pressed by ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos about his predictions the virus would just magically vanish. “We’re not going to be in an empty studio like this.”

The president also said the virus will eventually vanish with or without a vaccine “over a period of time” because “you’ll develop like a herd [immunity]. But with a vaccine, it’ll go away very quickly.”

Mr Trump was asked about his coronavirus response, and told one voter the United States does not need ventilators anymore – even as the death toll nears 200,000 and cases are at least 6.6m.

“We’ve saved a lot of lives,” he contended. “If we didn’t do testing, we wouldn’t have cases.”

Asked about mask-wearing and why he does not wear one more often in public, Mr Trump said he does so sometimes and always inside medical facilities.

“There are people who think that masks aren’t good,” he said, saying patrons in public restaurants touch their face then their plate. “That can’t be good.”

The president also was pressed on the country’s ongoing racial upheaval and calls for policing reform.

The president used the term “chokers” unironically even after some black men have recently died while being choked by white police officers.

Asked by a black voter if he realises how some of his comments come off to them as “tone deaf,” Mr Trump responded by claiming polls show he has high approval rates among black voters. But polling data shows the opposite, and Mr Biden is counting on a big black turnout of support to help him win in November.

The black voter questioned him why he has yet to say there is a “race problem” in the United States, the president dodged the question.

“There’s not with me,” the president responded, contending once again, falsely, that he has done “more” for the black community than any other president.

On health care, when a black woman with a serious pre-existing condition tried to ask what he would do to protect people like her, he tried to interrupt. She demanded he stay quiet until she was finished in a surreal scene.

He eventually said, yet again, that Republicans soon will roll out a plan that would replace the 2011 Affordable Care Act. The president has been saying that for several years, and denied trying to take down the law known as Obamacare despite a lawsuit experts say would do just that.