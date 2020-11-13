Trump says coronavirus vaccine will not be delivered to New York until governor accepts it

Donald Trump has said that the coronavirus vaccine under Operation Warp Speed will be delivered to all states “within weeks”, except for the state of New York.

In a White House Rose Garden address, Mr Trump targeted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo when updating the public about the future of the coronavirus vaccine amid the pandemic.

Mr Trump accused the governor of not wanting to accept the coronavirus vaccine produced under his administration over “political reasons” and said that the federal government would therefore not send the jab until Mr Cuomo “authorises” for them to do so.

More follows …