Trump says he asked for coronavirus testing to be slowed down because there were so many cases

Donald Trump has told supporters at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he asked for the rate of coronavirus testing to be slowed down because there were so many positive cases being found in the United States.

Repeating a point he has previously made, he suggested that the reason the US is leading the world in the number of infections and deaths is because so much testing has been done.

He said: "Here's the bad part – when you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, 'slow the testing down please'."

More follows…



