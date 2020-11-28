Trump Sat Behind a Tiny Desk for Thanksgiving Speech and Internet Went Big With Memes

Besides playing golf, US President Donald Trump finally had something else to do — a Thanksgiving press conference.

During the press conference at his residence, Trump sat behind an unusually small desk and it immediately caught everyone's attention.

In the setup, there also appeared a strange, naked Christmas tree behind the Republican leader-- making his public appearance stand out, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

The "baby desk" is said to be generally used when the president signs any official document for people. It's more like a setup where people can crowd around for a photo op, but it's definitely not meant for sitting alone as pointed out by a Twitter user.

Really, it’s not the desk that’s weird. This small desk has been used many, many times when Presidents sign bills into law. pic.twitter.com/71NSvgFJ71 — Trending in the United States (@Mantia) November 27, 2020

However, netizens still couldn't wrap their heads around the fact as to why Trump decided to sit behind the 'tiny desk' while he wasn't even passing any law or signing papers. The strange choice of Trump was quick enough to flood Twitter with jokes and hilarious reactions.

Looks like this was set up by the same team that did the Four Seasons press briefing. #TinyDesk https://t.co/8czjJnc5gT — Katherine Dote (@KatDote) November 27, 2020

If this were a “spot the differences” game, two stand out. 1: The kid isn’t wearing a diaper. 2: The kid actually as something to write with. #DiaperDon #tinydesk #TrumpTantrum pic.twitter.com/zFGmM8gcVV — Masshole on Safari ⚖️⚾️ (@Darth_JJ) November 27, 2020

I just can't say this enough #DiaperDon sitting at his toddler #TinyDesk is probably the funniest thing, I've seen in a very long time. And he hates that it's trending. pic.twitter.com/s9XbNroDBC — Holly #wearamask (@Msdesignerlady) November 27, 2020

C'mon y'all. It's not unusual for the President to sign things at a #TinyDesk. What's funny is no crowd. The small desk is there to make room for invited guests. #TrumpTantrum #ByeDon pic.twitter.com/GKxZ9tJFKW — Pierre Delecto’s Cow (@DelectoCow) November 27, 2020

Few even compared it with a scene from a 2017 Saturday Night Live (SNL) episode.

Earlier, Trump participated in the annual turkey pardon event in view of Thanksgiving. Alongside wishing all Americans a 'Happy Thanksgiving', the president was believed to have also made a veiled attack at his former Defense Secretary James Mattis.

What was his first official public appearance after the US presidential elections, Trump was seen in a good mood while pardoning the lives of turkey Corn and its understudy Cob at the White House Rose Garden with about 100 people in the audience.