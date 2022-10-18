Trump-Russia Steele dossier source acquitted of lying to FBI

·4 min read
Danchenko entering court
The US Department of Justice charged Igor Danchenko with repeatedly making false statements to the FBI

A Russian analyst who worked on a discredited dossier linking Donald Trump to Russia has been found not guilty of lying to the FBI.

The Department of Justice charged Igor Danchenko, 43, as part of a probe into the FBI's inquiry into whether Mr Trump colluded with Russia to win in 2016.

The so-called Steele dossier was used by the FBI to obtain surveillance warrants on a top Trump aide.

Mr Danchenko was accused of lying to agents about the dossier's sources.

Special counsel John Durham, who brought the charges, was appointed by Mr Trump's attorney general in 2019 to look into the FBI's inquiry of ties between Russia and Mr Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

The Steele dossier, published by news website Buzzfeed 10 days before Mr Trump took office, made a number of explosive claims linking Mr Trump to the Kremlin - including that Russia had compromising material on the Republican candidate.

Mr Danchenko had reportedly worked with ex-British spy Christopher Steele on the dossier. He went on to become a paid informant for the FBI between 2017-20.

Mr Steele, a former British spy, was hired to compile the dossier by Washington DC-based research firm Fusion GPS, which was itself retained by a law firm on behalf of Mr Trump's political opponents, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate in the 2016 election, and the Democratic National Committee.

According to the federal indictment, a US-based public relations executive "who was a long-time participant in Democratic Party politics" was "a contributor of information" to the dossier.

Mr Danchenko, prosecutors alleged, lied to agents when he said he had never spoken with the executive - who he said he believed to be then-head of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce Sergei Millian - about the dossier allegations.

Mr Danchenko was charged with lying to the FBI on five counts in 2017, "regarding the sources of certain information that he provided to a UK investigative firm".

On Friday, a judge in Alexandria, Virginia, dismissed one of the charges against Mr Danchenko, saying that the government had failed to present sufficient evidence of a crime.

The jury declared him not guilty on the remaining four charges on Tuesday.

On the witness stand, two FBI agents called by the prosecution described Mr Danchenko as honest, leading government lawyers to denounce the credibility of their own witnesses.

"He deserved more than to be exposed because a bunch of politicians put politics over national security," a lawyer for Mr Danchenko argued at his week-long trial.

As early as July 2016, US investigators began to examine whether there were any links between Mr Trump and the Kremlin. This led the following year to a major investigation headed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The dossier was the basis for a wiretap on Trump adviser Carter Page. A former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, who worked on the Carter Page case, later pleaded guilty to altering an email related to the surveillance application.

"The FBI surveilled a US citizen for nearly a year based on those lies," a lawyer for the government argued in court, in reference to Mr Page.

Tuesday's not-guilty verdict represented the second defeat in this investigation for special counsel Mr Durham, who personally argued much of the prosecution's case in court.

In May, a Washington DC jury acquitted cyber-security lawyer Michael Sussmann of lying to the FBI and concealing his ties to Hillary Clinton's campaign.

In 2019, the Mueller investigation concluded that it could not determine any criminal conspiracy between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

It also found that Russia had interfered in the election "in sweeping and systematic fashion", and outlined 10 times when Mr Trump possibly impeded the investigation.

Following this, the Trump administration announced an investigation into the origins of the inquiry into Russian interference. Mr Trump had long called for such a probe.

Then-Attorney General William Barr appointed Mr Durham, a US attorney in Connecticut, as the senior federal prosecutor.

This was the third and likely final prosecution by Mr Durham's team. Supporters of Mr Trump had alleged that his over three-year probe would unveil a conspiracy against him.

Latest Stories

  • Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier

    A jury on Tuesday acquitted a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought by Special Counsel John Durham as part of his probe into how the FBI conducted its own investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

  • 'Steele dossier' 'collector' found not guilty on all counts

    A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, delivered a verdict of not guilty on all four counts against Igor Danchenko, the Russian national accused of lying to federal investigators about information he collected in 2016 for former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele that was included in Steele's now-infamous "dossier" detailing Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia. A Washington-based think tank analyst, Danchenko was hired by Steele to contribute intelligence information to Steele's research.

  • Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes

    The actor explained the movie magic behind flying on broomsticks in his new memoir, "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard."

  • McCallum not conceding in Surrey, B.C., considering judicial recount of vote: party

    SURREY, B.C. — Mayor Doug McCallum's political party says he's not conceding the election in Surrey, B.C. The Safe Surrey Coalition says in a statement that with less than a 1,000-vote difference from his challenger, Brenda Locke, McCallum won't accept defeat "at this point in time." The statement says the party's legal advisers are reviewing the Local Elections Act, which outlines laws around requesting a judicial recount. Unofficial results from the City of Surrey show Locke clinched the victo

  • Liz Truss apologises for ‘mistakes’ and vows to lead Tories into next election

    The Prime Minister said she had ‘adjusted what we’re doing’ after the Government’s fiscal plans spooked the markets.

  • Will Gov. Greg Abbott concede a close race for governor? Beto O’Rourke has an idea

    Does Beto O’Rourke think Gov. Greg Abbott will accept the results of the Texas governor’s race?

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Christina Hall and Husband Josh Hall Soak Up a Spa Getaway in Mexico: 'Best Ever'

    The HGTV star shared a glimpse of the pair’s vacation in Mexico

  • GOP lawmakers are bashing Biden for driving up inflation, but they could make it worse by extending Trump's tax cuts

    Republicans are eyeing a midterm victory and could extend Trump's tax cuts for the rich, the Washington Post reports. That might cause inflation to spike.

  • Late turnover, Hopkins' 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win

    Justin Herbert didn't throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 27 games. Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. Hopkins, who injured a hamstring during the first half, grimaced as he kicked the ball and fell to the ground before being picked up by teammates.

  • Puerto Rico struggles to recover after hurricane razed crops

    YABUCOA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona destroyed $159 million worth of crops in Puerto Rico when it hit a month ago, decimating fields of plantains, bananas and other crops, the island’s agriculture minister said Tuesday. The U.S. territory’s fragile agricultural sector is barely starting to recover from the Category 1 storm, which hit the island’s southwest region on Sept. 18 and unleashed what officials described as “historic” flooding and dozens of landslides. It also destroyed more than

  • Audiobook features talks between Trump and Bob Woodward

    NEW YORK (AP) — More than eight hours of conversations between Donald Trump and Bob Woodward will be released next week as an audiobook. Simon & Schuster Audio announced Tuesday that “The Trump Tapes” will be published Oct. 25. Woodward, along with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa, interviewed Trump in 2016, when he was seeking the Republican nomination for president. Woodward then interviewed the then-president 19 times in 2019-2020 for his bestselling book on the Trump administration, “R

  • Georgia Voters Have Already Smashed Turnout Records on Day One of Early Voting

    Georgia voters will determine the fate of two hotly contested races: a U.S. Senate seat and governor

  • Governor General strips Inuk Johnny Issaluk of Order of Canada

    Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has stripped Johnny Issaluk, an Inuk actor and athlete, of the Order of Canada. Issaluk, who is from Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut, was appointed to Canada's highest civilian order in 2019. In 2020, he apologized after Inuk filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril posted allegations to social media that he had "fondled" her without permission at a party. Arnaquq-Baril posted that she had heard similar stories from other women as well. Josephine Laframboise, a spokesperson for the Offic

  • White House says Biden doesn’t regret calling Truss tax cuts ‘mistake’

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden doesn’t regret calling Truss tax cuts ‘mistake’.Source: Reuters

  • Herschel Walker recruits Georgia sheriff to prove his badge is real

    According to the executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, J. Terry Norris, Mr Walker’s badge grants him no police powers

  • The overtime ineptitude of Broncos and Chargers hadn’t been seen in NFL in 30 years

    The Chiefs’ AFC West rivals had a particularly difficult time moving the ball in the extra period on Monday night.

  • Lafarge 'made a deal with the devil' - U.S. prosecutors

    STORY: "Business with terrorists cannot be business as usual," Monaco said.The admission in Brooklyn federal court marked the first time a company has pleaded guilty in the United States to charges of providing material support to a terrorist organization. Lafarge, which became part of Swiss-listed Holcim HOLN.S in 2015, agreed to pay $778 million in forfeiture and fines as part of the plea agreement.U.S. prosecutors said that Lafarge paid Islamic State and al Nusra Front, through intermediaries, the equivalent of approximately $5.92 million.Lafarge is also facing charges of complicity in crimes against humanity in Paris for keeping a factory running in Syria after a conflict broke out in 2011.Lafarge eventually evacuated the cement plant in September 2014, U.S. prosecutors said. At that point, Islamic State took possession of the remaining cement and sold it for the equivalent of $3.21 million, prosecutors said.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette