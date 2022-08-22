Trump Rips 'Broken Down Hack' Mitch McConnell For Not Backing His Candidates

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read

Donald Trump again went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), calling him a “broken down hack” for not fighting for the former president’s flailing Senate candidates.

“Why do Republican Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard-working Republican candidates for the United States Senate?” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday.

McConnell should “spend more time and money” helping the candidates and “less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China,” added the former president.

Elaine Chao, who served as Trump’s Transportation Secretary, was one of the first Cabinet officials to resign after the Capitol riot last year. She reportedly spoke to the House panel investigating the insurrection earlier this month.

Trump has previously criticized Chao’s business ties to China. But his own daughter Ivanka Trump obtained several Chinese trademarks (including for voting machines), and Jared Kushner’s family sought business deals in China while they were both serving in the Trump administration.

(Photo: Screen Shot/Truth Social/Donald Trump)
Trump was responding to a sly swipe by McConnell last week, conceding that the Senate might not be so easily retaken by the Republicans due to statewide voters’ preference for “quality” candidates.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” McConnell told reporters, according to NBC News. “Senate races are just different — they’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

McConnell didn’t specify any candidates as lacking quality.

His dig, however, reflected frustrations in the GOP about controversial Republican Senate candidates with little or no political experience, championed by Trump, who are stumbling in the polls. Those include Mehmet Oz, running against Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman; Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance (running against Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan) and former football star Herschel Walker, who’s running for the Senate in Georgia against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Even though Trump’s support doesn’t seem to be winning the race for the candidates, McConnell is not giving up the fight. The Super PAC allied with McConnell, the Senate Leadership Fund, is committing $28 million in a bid to save “Hillbilly Elegy” author Vance, who’s having a tough time raising funds, reports The Wall Street Journal.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

