So Trump reversed his stance on taking the Fifth. What kind of strategy is that?

A strange strategy in defense

Donald Trump previously famously said, “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” So, taking the Fifth 440 times or so in a New York deposition must mean he’s guilty. (Aug. 11, 2A, “Trump takes the Fifth in NY civil investigation”) It sure makes him look guilty.

If he’s actually innocent, his nutty strategy makes no sense whatsoever.

- Graham Donathan, Benbrook

Malpractice claim is not a verdict

The Aug. 8 front-page story “Doctor fights malpractice suit, says claims are untrue” about a case in the Dallas-Fort Worth area implied that this is an outstanding, unusual circumstance. But the American Medical Association reports that 63% of general surgeons and OB/GYNs have two or more malpractice cases filed against them in their careers. Does that mean more than half of our doctors are incompetent and deserve news articles to point this out?

For a physician, going through a malpractice case is gut-wrenching. One case does not a reputation make. And as the AMA points out, “In the vast majority of claims, the plaintiffs do not prevail.”

The Star-Telegram shouldn’t position itself as judge and jury for a physician who has yet to be afforded a trial by a jury of peers.

- David Lavine, Fort Worth

Teachers right to fear gun violence

As a former teacher, I’m not surprised by the escalating teacher shortage. Yes, some teachers quit because of unruly students, low pay, burdensome paperwork or overreaching school boards. But I believe the main reason is that teachers read about school shootings and know that active shooter drills only terrify children and won’t stop a gunman with an AR-15.

I’m afraid teachers will continue to quit until Republican lawmakers finally decide to ban military-style assault rifles with high-capacity magazines. Not only do those lawmakers have the blood of children on their hands, but history also might hold them responsible for killing the entire teaching profession.

- Sharon Austry, Fort Worth

Joe Biden is just the worst

How would people give President Joe Biden a 40% approval rating? He is the worst president since I have been alive. Inflation, energy, Russia, China, border crossings, COVID-19, and now, we’re restoring funding to the IRS? Biden will run this country in the ground.

- Walt DaPrile, Arlington

Texas, take a cue from Washington

Democrats know how to govern. Congress has passed an infrastructure bill, a tax bill that will require large corporations to pay a minimum tax rate of 15%, the largest climate action ever, legislation that will reduce the cost of prescription drugs, the first gun safety law in a generation and a bill to ensure health care for veterans exposed to burn pits.

Imagine the good things we could have in Texas if Democrats were in charge.

- Marsha Fishman, Lantana

Women, be smarter about sex

We don’t need to vote Republicans out of office, as an Aug. 7 letter writer suggested. (4C) The Marxist ideas of the left are scary, and what we need are Republicans who will fight harder than they have in the past.

And perhaps if women were more selective about having sex outside of marriage, the abortion issue wouldn’t be so contentious.

- Samantha Davis, Springtown

Connection is a worthy goal

I appreciate that Tarrant County Republican precinct chairman Carlos Turcios has a strong response to so-called “critical race theory” and “wokeness.” (Aug. 6, 6A, “FW teachers told lesson planning is ‘political act’”) But I am totally confused by his focus on a Fort Worth school district training program for English-as-a-second-language teachers. These teachers instruct students from other cultures who are trying to master our language and assimilate into our society.

He is critical of a lesson packet that told teachers to “highlight the differences as opportunities to connect, rather than obstacles to overcome.” To me, that makes perfect sense.

Turcios may be right that this particular training program was not worth the money it cost. But he seems to imply that any program teaching sensitivity and understanding is also a waste. I strongly disagree.

- Frank Lonergan, Benbrook