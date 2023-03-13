Trump returns to Iowa aiming for more disciplined campaign

·6 min read

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — To outsiders, they looked like simple stacks of paper. But for Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, they represented a missed opportunity.

A month before Iowa's 2016 presidential caucuses, mountains of so-called pledge cards sat in the corner of Trump's suburban Des Moines state headquarters. They contained the names and contact information of roughly 10,000 Iowans who attended Trump campaign events and responded by returning the cards suggesting they were open to backing the reality television star who was now seeking the White House.

In what's considered political malpractice by Iowa standards, those who returned the cards received no follow-up contact from the campaign.

“None of that data was used. None of it was entered,” said Alex Latcham, the former political director for the Iowa Republican Party and now Trump's early-voting state director. “And those people weren’t encouraged or mobilized to caucus.”

Chuck Laudner, who was Trump's Iowa state director in 2016, didn't respond to requests for comment. But by ignoring the cards, Trump's team essentially left a pile of uncashed checks out in the open, leaving him vulnerable to better-organized GOP rivals. He was beaten in Iowa by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who would go on to fight Trump state by state for three months.

As Trump returns to Iowa on Monday, he and his team are aiming for a more disciplined approach. They are particularly focused on building the data and digital engagement he will need to persuade Iowans to traipse through the cold and snow early next year to participate in the caucuses.

Though his swing through the eastern city of Davenport marks his first trip to Iowa since launching his third bid for the presidency, he's held roughly three dozen events in the state since entering political life. They include several rallies that have attracted thousands since he left office in 2021.

His team is using information from those events to compile an exhaustive list of supporters to engage. The list now includes the data from the 2016 campaign that sat gathering dust.

“One of the advantages we have is that’s an awful lot of data,” said Trump senior consultant Chris LaCivita. “From every donor to rally attendee, we have all that information, which is important in a state like Iowa. This is ground-game stuff. It’s about finding and identifying favorable voters and making sure the campaign is turning them out.”

In the early phase of the 2024 campaign, Trump remains in a dominant position. But he faces notable challenges, including growing interest in the expected candidacy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made his debut swing through Iowa last week.

Early polls show Trump remains widely popular among Iowa Republicans, though views of the former president have slipped somewhat since he left the White House. Now, 80% say they have a favorable rating of Trump, down slightly from 91% in September 2021, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released Friday.

The poll found DeSantis also gets a rosy review from Iowa Republicans, with 74% saying they have a favorable rating. Notably, DeSantis has high name recognition in a state over 1,000 miles away from his own; just 20% say they aren’t sure how to rate him.

Meanwhile, legal scrutiny surrounding Trump is also intensifying with potential indictments in the coming weeks that would make him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. He has been invited to testify this week before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 campaign, a move that often indicates a decision on indictments is near.

Elsewhere, the district attorney in Atlanta has said decisions are “imminent” in a two-year investigation into possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election by Trump and his allies. A Justice Department special counsel is also investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the election as well as the handling of classified documents at his Florida estate.

The dynamics make the stakes particularly high for Trump in Iowa. As a former president who boasts of his standing atop the GOP, he can’t afford even a narrow loss in the contest that kicks off the nomination process.

And even the most sophisticated data and digital operation may not be enough to satisfy some Iowans, who are accustomed to having intimate conversations with those seeking the White House. Iowa GOP activists say Trump would do well to hold smaller events, including with influential local Republican leaders.

Trump on Monday will deliver what has been billed as an education policy speech, but he is expected to touch more broadly on his accomplishments as president and his agenda for another term, including trade policies and agriculture, according to a person familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview his remarks.

Trump will also take questions from local reporters and is expected to make an unannounced stop at a local establishment, as he has during other recent trips. The campaign will also roll out endorsements from East Iowa elected officials, the person said.

When he began his Iowa campaign eight years ago, Trump was unsure what a caucus even was. The quirky contests — more than 1,000 simultaneous, local political meetings sponsored by the state Republican Party and run by volunteers — are not state-sanctioned primary elections and require intense organization to have supporters in place at each location.

In 2016, Trump hired Laudner, the former Iowa Republican Party executive director who helped former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum squeak out a win in the 2012 Republican caucuses. But Trump's national team was led by a small band of aides with far less experience than the talent scooped up by prospects expected early in the campaign to be strong contenders, such as former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

While Trump's celebrity drew crowds of sometimes several thousand to his rallies around the state, there was almost no follow-through with interested supporters. Many of Trump's supporters were first-time caucus prospects unfamiliar with the process. Some missed their chance to weigh in by wrongly going to their typical voting polling place, rather than the designated party caucus site.

The assumption that crowds would equate to votes would be a costly lesson. Had Trump netted fewer than four more votes per precinct, he could have beaten Cruz.

This year, Trump's campaign named Marshall Moreau as its Iowa director. He managed the successful state attorney general campaign last year for Brenna Bird. She defeated Democrat Tom Miller, who was first elected in 1978.

More Iowa staff announcements are expected soon, aides said.

The goal of a sharper Iowa approach reflects broader changes to how Trump has structured his latest campaign. While his 2016 bid was a scrappy upstart bid, with a national headquarters in unfinished commercial space at Trump Tower in New York, his second campaign, as a president seeking reelection, was a sprawling behemoth run out of a shiny Virginia office tower.

Both were riven by rivalries as Trump cycled through top staff.

This time, Trump has chosen a middle-of-the-road approach and eschewed the traditional hierarchy. Instead of a campaign manager, he has entrusted Florida operative Susie Wiles, a longtime adviser, to lead his Florida-based operation, joined by LaCivita and former White House political director Brian Jack.

The campaign has been rapidly adding staff and is quickly outgrowing its office space.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Hannah Fingerhut in Washington contributed to this report.

Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Rupert Murdoch appears to confirm that Kimberly Guilfoyle left Fox News due to 'inappropriate' behavior, after reports claimed she faced a sexual harassment accusation

    It was reported in 2020 that Kimberly Guilfoyle was forced from Fox News after facing a sexual harassment accusation from a female assistant.

  • Ex-Trump White House Press Secretary Makes Revealing Claim On Work With Fox News

    Stephanie Grisham said she "would get a talking to" for not speaking with Fox News stars ahead of Trump.

  • Drop Kamala Harris, 'Hollywood stars urge Joe Biden'

    A group of Hollywood Democrats, including major stars, has reportedly urged Joe Biden to drop Kamala Harris as running mate.

  • Fox pundit and ex-Trump aide tries to play down survey saying most Americans have positive view of the word ‘woke’

    Kayleigh McEnany said ‘normal people’ don’t respond to polls, and thus the results were inaccurate

  • Jeffrey Epstein said he stopped hanging out with Trump 'when he realized Trump was a crook,' according to his brother

    Mark Epstein said Jeffrey made the comments in an unreleased interview with Steve Bannon. Insider has not seen the video.

  • Ukraine war: Russia scrambles warplanes as explosions sound in Mariupol

    Russia scrambled its warplanes after a series of explosions in Mariupol, according to an advisor to the mayor of the city. Petro Andriushchenko said the explosions came from the direction of the village of Sartana, which is less than 20km from Mariupol. “After the explosions, the occupiers deployed their aircraft into the sky," he said.

  • Pro-Western former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili 'close to death' after alleged prison poisoning

    The former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has told Sky News he is approaching death in the hospital he has been moved to from jail. An appeal trial last month heard claims from an independent expert that Mr Saakashvili had been poisoned while in jail. Georgian authorities reject that possibility, and will not let him be transferred for treatment in Europe.

  • You’re Going to Miss Mitch McConnell When He’s Gone

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersLast week, the top Republican in the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell, was hospitalized after he tripped and sustained a concussion. That was alarming to me—but not as alarming as the realization that McConnell is older than both Joe Biden and Donald Trump.No, this isn’t another column lamenting America’s gerontocracy. Indeed, McConnell has the energy and acuity of a 55-year-old man—which is why this latest spill shook me. It is my contention that altho

  • Israel to weigh action after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the government would assess the effect of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on Israeli companies and determine whether or not to assist them. Israel is home to a vibrant high-tech industry, and local media said Sunday that hundreds of local firms could be exposed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Israeli business paper Globes said the bank was considered “the major funding body for Israeli companies” and that its fall was “closing the oxygen pipe” for the sector.

  • Russia plagued by Kremlin infighting; Wagner mercenaries struggle in Bakhmut: Ukraine updates

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed at a forum that the Kremlin has lost control over the Russian information space. Ukraine updates.

  • Air Force One to get new colour scheme as Trump’s design fails to take off

    The US Air Force has scrapped Donald Trump’s design for the new presidential planes and will instead stick to an updated version of the classic light blue and white paintwork that has been used for six decades.

  • For the Conservatives' messenger on firearms, thoughtfulness is a secret weapon

    OTTAWA — For Raquel Dancho, words have always come easily. She remembers her parents saying she was less than a year old when she started stringing them together, speaking in short sentences. "Everyone's born with natural gifts," she said in an interview from her Parliament Hill office. "I've always just been a good communicator." Today, Dancho is the federal Conservative party's main voice on one of the country's most heated topics: firearms and crime. The issue of gun control had backfired for

  • Forget Trump vs. DeSantis. This is the battle that will shape conservatism’s future | Opinion

    Have a business? Populists on the right would like a word with you.

  • Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they we

  • Putin ‘expected to attend G20 summit in India’ after Kremlin clears diary

    Russian leader could be in the same room as Western leaders for the first time since the Ukraine war

  • An anti-government protest in Czech capital draws thousands

    PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of people in the Czech Republic rallied against the government Saturday, protesting high inflation and demanding an end to the country's military support for Ukraine. A new political group, PRO, organized the rally at Prague's Wenceslas Square as an anti-poverty event. As participants called on the coalition government to resign, party leader Jindrich Rajchl said they want “a government to care first of all about the interests of the Czech citizens.” His group, whose name

  • F-16s will 'eventually' be sent to Ukraine, former U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chair says

    A former top soldier in the United States says he expects that Western countries will eventually furnish Ukraine with fighter jets, fulfilling one of the embattled country's top requests. "I think the F-16s will be provided, it's hard to know exactly when but I think they're coming," said Mike Mullen, a retired admiral and former chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, in an interview airing Sunday on Rosemary Barton Live. Mullen told guest host David Common that shipments of fighter jets to Uk

  • Pipeline developers demand $20B US payout from Canada after Quebec projects rejected

    The liquified natural gas companies behind GNL Québec and Gazoduq are claiming $20 billion US in compensation from the government of Canada for pulling the plug on their natural gas liquefaction terminal and gas pipeline projects in Saguenay, Que. The goal of the $14 billion project was to build a terminal to export liquified natural gas imported by pipeline from Western Canada by boat on the Saguenay River. It also would have seen the construction of a 780-kilometre pipeline connecting the port

  • US agencies debunk Florida surgeon general's vaccine claims

    U.S. health agencies have sent a letter to Florida's surgeon general, warning him that his claims about COVID-19 vaccine risks are harmful to the public. The letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sent Friday to Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. It was a response to a letter Ladapo had written the agencies last month, expressing concerns about what he described as adverse effects from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely

    Rep. Lauren Boebert's grip on Colorado's 3rd Congressional District didn't seem in question heading into last year's midterms. “This was supposed to be a slam dunk for the Republican candidate, the way the district is designed," said Don Coram, a former state senator who unsuccessfully challenged Boebert in the GOP primary last June. Boebert's near miss was emblematic of the difficulties Republicans confronted in 2022 and may face again in 2024.