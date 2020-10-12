Trump returns to the campaign trail, his base shifts, and 1.6 million Floridians have already voted

It’s Monday, Oct. 12 and President Donald Trump will be in Florida today for his first in-person rally outside the White House since he resumed campaigning after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

His arrival follows a weekend of car caravans in Miami, the amped-up variation on the political rally in the COVID-era. On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets for what was billed as an Anti-Socialist and Anti-Communist Caravan to demand the liberation of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua and warn the United States about the dangers of socialism.

And on Sunday, organizers touted a 1,000-car caravan of Joe Biden supporters as they snaked through Miami Springs, Cutler Bay, Doral, West Kendall and downtown Miami.

Trump in Sanford: The president’s Monday rally, originally scheduled for Oct. 2, will be held at the Orlando Sanford International Airport at 7 p.m. Neither the Trump campaign nor the White House had indicated late Sunday if any additional safety measures will be taken to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus among those traveling on Air Force One or those attending the rally.

“I’m immune,” the president declared in a Fox News interview Sunday, despite questions that remain about his health.

Canceled debate: The Commission on Presidential debates ended speculation about the Oct. 15 debate between the presidential contenders at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and officially announced on Friday the event will be canceled “for the health and safety of all involved.” The final presidential debate is scheduled for October 22 in Nashville.

Biden attacks on Cuba: Biden arrived in Miami last week for this first visit in more than a year, attacking the president’s hard-line policies in the Americas, saying his opponent’s tough talk and steep sanctions have only entrenched Cuba’s Communist government.

Rubio touts Trump: By Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio were in Miami countering that argument with a “Fighters Against Socialism” rally that capped the end of a four-city bus tour for the president.

People participate in a naturalization ceremony for becoming American citizens at the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services District Office in Miami, Florida on Friday, October 2, 2020. More

How determined are people to vote this year? Consider this scene: More than 200 immigrants became newly minted United States citizens at the Miami office on the Friday before the Oct. 5 deadline for getting registered to vote. Their odds of getting citizenship in time to vote this election had been long after many coronavirus-related disruptions at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) delayed their citizenship ceremony.

Or this scene: After “unprecedented traffic” to the Florida Department of State voter registration website — which included more than 1 million requests an hour — the site crashed on the last day of voter registration. The state was forced to extend the deadline by a day.