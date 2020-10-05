Trump will return to the White House after three days fighting COVID-19 at Walter Reed

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will return to the White House on Monday, three days after he arrived at Walter Reed hospital with coronavirus symptoms that were alarming enough that doctors administered oxygen and several rounds of aggressive treatment.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.," Trump posted on Twitter. "Feeling really good!"

Trump, who has received around-the-clock care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and therapies not widely available to most patients experiencing mild symptoms, advised his followers to not "be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge."

Trump asserted that he felt better than he did "20 years ago."

The announcement, which Trump's doctors presaged the day before, came with fanfare from the White House about the president's recovery but also uncertainty from medical experts and critics about how serious Trump's case of COVID is, and how much it will affect his presidential duties and reelection campaign.

Through the early days of his ordeal, Trump had indicated a desire to return quickly to the campaign trail. Several of his supporters posted social media messages on Monday suggesting the president had "defeated" the virus. Hogan Gidley, a Trump campaign spokesman, posted a GIF of Trump throwing a celebratory fist in the air at a WWE event.

Others were less convinced. Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a New Jersey Republican, described the decision to leave as "irresponsible" and "shocking."

"Leaving 1 of the best hospitals, having received drugs the average person doesn’t have access to, going home w/ full medical staff, he has the audacity to say don’t fear #COVID19 & he feels better than ever? THIS is our President?!" she tweeted.

The decision to return to the White House, where several aides have announced in recent days that they, too, have tested positive, came as those close to Trump have sent mixed signals about his condition. On the one hand, White House physician Sean Conley had consistently offered an upbeat assessment but has also disclosed troubling symptoms, and new drug prescriptions, after the fact.

Trump's doctors said the president was given the steroid dexamethasone on Saturday following a previously undisclosed drop in oxygen levels. The World Health Organization recommends that drug only for "several and critical" cases. Conley has pointedly declined to answer whether Trump has developed lung damage from his illness.

Trump received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail on Friday as a precautionary measure. He also has received several rounds of Remdesivir therapy and has taken zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin, doctors said.

When pressed for details about Trump's condition during a briefing Monday, Conley cited the 1996 health insurance privacy law that shields patients from having their personal health information divulged. But throughout the course of the president's treatment, Conley has had no qualms providing detailed health information if it showed the president was improving.

"He's back," Conley said in a briefing Monday.

"Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations, and most importantly his clinical status, support the resident's safe return home," Conley said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the president has continued to improve," he said. "He's met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria."

Conley did not answer a specific question about whether the president would be confined to the residence at the White House or whether he would be allowed to work from the West Wing. Conley said his team would do "whatever it takes" to allow him to work from wherever he needs to work from.

Trump's medical team suggested the possibility Sunday that he could be released from Walter Reed Medical Center if his condition continued to improve, and White House aides – and the president himself – have asserted he is eager to return home, even as a growing number of West Wing officials announce they have positive test results.

