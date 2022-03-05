Trump Was Responsible In A 'Broad Sense' For Capitol Riot, Says William Barr

Former Attorney General William Barr declares in a clip from an upcoming NBC interview that former President Donald Trump was in a way “responsible” for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year — and that the “whole idea was to intimidate Congress.”

He softens the accusation, however, by insisting Trump was responsible only in some “broad sense.” Barr also says he hasn’t seen “anything to say he [Trump] was legally responsible for it in terms of incitement,” according to a statement about the interview from NBC.

“I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word in that it appears that part of the plan was to send this group up to the Hill,” he tells Lester Holt. “I think that the whole idea was to intimidate Congress, and I think that was wrong.”

Congress was meeting on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify Electoral College votes when it was disrupted by the mob of Trump supporters.

As for sending the rioters “up to the Hill,” Barr was likely referring to Trump’s speech at a rally near the White House that day. Trump told the crowd to go to the Capitol and urged them on with: “We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

In other segments from the interview released on Wednesday, Barr said he told Trump his claims of a rigged election were “bullshit.”

The “reason you are where you are is because you wheeled out a clown show of lawyers,” Barr said he told Trump.

Barr is speaking out against Trump ahead of the publication of his book, “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General.” It’s due out Tuesday. He has been slammed for not speaking up earlier about his concerns about his former boss.

The full NBC interview will air at 9 p.m. EST Sunday. It’s Barr’s first television interview since he resigned as attorney general in December 2020.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

