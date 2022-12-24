Trump responds to Jan. 6 report, claims it 'did not produce a single shred of evidence'

In his first response to the release of the Jan. 6 report, former President Donald Trump is out with a new video Friday attacking the Jan. 6 committee and refuting its findings that he was ultimately responsible for the insurrection at the Capitol.

"The unselect committee did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in anyway intended or wanted violence at our capitol," Trump said of the 845-page report in a video posted to Truth Social Friday. "The evidence does not exist because the claim is baseless and a monstrous lie."

Notably, Trump in the five-minute video repeatedly downplays the deadly events that occurred that day and pushes multiple conspiracy theories surrounding it-- including that the doors were "flung open for people to walk in" and that "federal informants" played a role in the violence.

"The events of January 6th were not an insurrection," Trump said. "They were a protest that got tragically out of control."

Trump also continued to push the false claim that the election was stolen.

Still, Trump in the video attempted to defend his actions that day by pushing back on the committee's conclusion that he did not respond to the riot for 187 minutes. He noted that he issued two tweets "within 25 minutes of the Capitol bridge, and another statement 30 minutes after that."

But according to the report, "evidence showed that neither of these tweets had any appreciable impact on the violent rioters."

"Neither the 2:38 nor the 3:13 tweets made any difference," the report found.

Trump in the video also repeated his common claim that he had "urged the deployment of 10,000 to 20,000 National Guard troops" before the riot-- a claim the committee directly refuted in the executive report released on Monday.

"The select committee found no evidence of this," the report said. "In fact, President Trump's own acting secretary of defense Chistopher Miller directly refuted this when he testified under oath."

