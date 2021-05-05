Trump Responds To Facebook Board's Ruling On His Account

Former President Donald Trump has responded to the ruling of Facebook’s Oversight Board to uphold the ban on his account, at least for now.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country,” he said in a statement.

“Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before,” his statement read.

Only Facebook’s Oversight Board, an independent panel that weighs in on content moderation decisions, commented on Trump’s social media presence on Wednesday.

Trump ended his statement with: “These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

Facebook made the decision to ban Trump from Facebook and Instagram after the former president’s inflammatory rhetoric on the platforms incited the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

The board said in its decision Wednesday that it was “not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension,” asking the site to review that part of the decision within the next six months.

