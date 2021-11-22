Trump Reportedly Wants To Unseat Alabama GOP Gov. Ivey Over Canceled Rally

A vengeful Donald Trump wants to drive Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) from office because a July rally he wanted to hold at a memorial park in her state was canceled, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump has reportedly reached out to a former ambassador in his administration, Lynda Blanchard, and promised her his endorsement if she drops her bid for U.S. Senate and runs instead against Ivey.

The former president was planning to hold a rally at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama, on July 3, but its permit was denied shortly before.

Once officials learned that Trump would be the keynote speaker at the rally, they informed organizers that it violated a ban on partisan events at the park.

“It became apparent that it was going to be a partisan political event, rather than just a patriotic event planned for that evening,” Park Commission Chairman Bill Tunnell said at the time.

Park commissioners are appointed by the governor but an Ivey aide told the Journal that the governor had nothing to do with the decision.

About half of the 16 Republican governors up for reelection next year face primary challenges from opponents endorsed or inspired by Trump, the Journal noted.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.