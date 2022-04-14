Trump reportedly expected to endorse JD Vance in Ohio Senate race

JD Vance. Gaelen Morse/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to endorse Senate candidate JD Vance in the crowded and contentious Ohio primary race, NBC News reports.

According to three individuals familiar with the matter, Trump has, in recent days, begun calling "donors and advisers" to get their opinion on a Vance endorsement, but "intense pressure" from other GOP campaigns has kept him at bay, NBC News writes.

For example, Republican candidate Josh Mandel's campaign reportedly "hit the roof" upon hearing the news of Trump's expected decisions, one individual with knowledge of the discussions told NBC News.

Trump is also concerned, however, he might "waste his endorsement" on Vance, who is currently running in about third place, NBC News writes, per sources. But those who've spoken to him or his advisers recently say the ex-president nonetheless sees a lot of potential for growth in the Hillbilly Elegy author.

Trump's support also wouldn't be the first high-profile endorsement for Vance. In January, staunch Trump devotee and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) gave the candidate her seal of approval.

Of course, "Trump can always change his mind," a source told NBC News. "Nothing is final until it's final."

But the former president "already kicked the tires on everyone and he's ready to go with Vance. It's either Vance or nobody. And it's only nobody if somehow the other campaigns can get him to hold off," the source said.

