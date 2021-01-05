Trump’s exaggerated claims about voting machines slapped down in real time by Georgia officials

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump's false claims concerning the Georgia runoff election were slapped down in real time when a state election officials corrected him on Twitter.

Mr Trump claimed that Dominion Voting Systems machines were malfunctioning in Georgia's 12th district for more than an hour.

"Reports are coming out of the 12th Congressional District of Georgia that Dominion Machines are not working in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour. Ballots are being left in lock boxes, hopefully they count them. Thank you Congressman @RickAllen!" Mr Trump tweeted.

Gabriel Sterling, a Republican elections official who has publicly defended the state's voting procedures against Mr Trump's attacks, pointed out that the president's data was old and that the problems had already been corrected hours ago.

"And this issue in Columbia Co. was resolved hours ago and our office informed the public about it in real time. The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President," Mr Gabriel wrote.

NBC News reporter Charlie Gile shared an email he received from Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that said the issue had been cleared up by 10am and that voting was not halted and has been continuing smoothly throughout the day.

"In Columbia County, a small number of the keys that start up the paper-ballot scanners were programmed incorrectly. Additionally, a few poll worker cards were programmed incorrectly, meaning some poll workers were unable to start the touch screen voting machines used for paper-ballot voting," Mr Raffensperger wrote. "The correct keys and voter cards were delivered to the relevant precincts with a law enforcement escort. Issues were resolved by 10am."