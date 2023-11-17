Trump reacts in disgust on Truth Social after Biden sees no charges in documents case

Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice in an all-caps Truth Social rant after the news came that Mr Biden will face no charges following allegations that he mishandled classified documents.

“WOW! FAKE NEWS CNN, THROUGH A LEAK FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, HAS JUST REPORTED THAT NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED IN THE (MUCH BIGGER THAN MINE!!!) CROOKED JOE BIDEN DOCUMENTS CASE. WE ARE LIVING IN A VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY!” Mr Trump thundered on his floundering social media platform.

The Special Counsel in the case, Robert Hur, isn’t expected to charge anyone linked to the alleged mishandling of classified documents at two places connected to Mr Biden, two people told CNN.

Mr Hur and his fellow investigators are writing a report after concluding their investigation, which lasted around a year, with the prosecutors expected to issue a critical assessment of Mr Biden and his staff for how they handled the sensitive documents.

