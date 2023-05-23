Trump rape accuser E Jean Carroll sues him again after he calls her claims a ‘whack job’ on live TV

The former US magazine columnist who won $5 million (£4 million) in a civil sexual assault and defamation case against Donald Trump is suing him for additional damages after he called her a “whack job” the day after the court verdict.

E Jean Carroll is seeking at least another $10 million from the former president, according to a court filing, over comments he made on CNN two weeks ago as well as for the initial alleged defamation.

In a televised town hall hosted by the US channel on May 10, Mr Trump called Ms Carroll a “whack job” and accused her of telling a “made-up story”.

He told the audience at the event: “What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room, OK?”

Mr Trump also repeated his claims that he did not know her. The New York court had found him liable for sexually abusing Ms Carroll in a city department store in the 1990s and defaming her after he left the White House.

Her lawyers have since filed an amended complaint to a 2019 defamation lawsuit, separate to the case decided on May 9, which said that Mr Trump “undeterred by the jury’s verdict, persisted in maliciously defaming Carroll yet again” on CNN.

Lawyer Roberta Kaplan wrote: “Those statements resulted in enthusiastic cheers and applause from the audience on live TV.”

The document read: “Trump's defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill-will, or spite.”

CNN faced a backlash after the television special, which took place in front of a pro-Republican audience who gave Mr Trump a standing ovation. But other critics said that he should be allowed to offer his own version of events.

Ms Carroll’s lawyers added: “Trump used a national platform to demean and mock Carroll.

“He egged on a laughing audience as he made light of his violent sexual assault, called Carroll names, implied that Carroll was asking to be assaulted, and dismissed the jury’s verdict vindicating Carroll.”

The amended lawsuit has been mired in legal appeals: Mr Trump’s lawyers argue that the ex-president’s responses to journalists’ queries about the allegations in 2019 when he was in office were part of his government job, which could mean he would be immune from liability.

