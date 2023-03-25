Trump rally - live: Marjorie Taylor Greene claims conservatives are ‘beaten spouse’ of the left at Waco event

Donald Trump is set to hold a rally on Saturday as a grand jury in New York weighs whether to bring criminal charges against the former president for alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The event begins at 2pm local time (3pm ET) in Waco, Texas at Waco Regional Airport. Mr Trump is expected to take the stage at 6pm ET.

The possible indictment will undoubtedly be a focus for Mr Trump after he called on his supporters to protest and for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to be removed from office.

Waco is marking the 30th anniversary of a massacre on a religious compound in the area which led to the deaths of 86 people.

Mr Trump’s campaign told USA Today that Waco had been chosen due to its central location in Texas, one of the earliest states to hold its presidential primary election in what’s known as “Super Tuesday”.

Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene argued that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg “should be arrested”.

“You want to know why? We have to stop allowing Democrats to abuse us. It’s like we are a beaten spouse,” she said.

Key Points

Rally speakers include Ted Nugent, Mike Lindell, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Greene

19:45 , Gustaf Kilander

I was wondering why they didn’t publish the speakers like usual. For his TX rally does he have Greg Abbott? Ted Cruz & John Cornyn? Waco Rep. Sessions? Nope. It’s Ted Nugent, some local pastors, Mike Lindell, Sid Miller, Matt Gaetz, Marge Greene, Roger Williams & Mayra Flores! pic.twitter.com/t7NpcqYVcL — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2023

‘Trojan horse’: Mike Lindell says he can’t say ‘enough horrible things’ about Ron DeSantis

19:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Election conspiracy theorist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on the Right Side Broadcasting Network ahead of Mr Trump’s rally in Waco, Texas.

“Ron DeSantis, the Trojan horse. I mean, I can't say enough horrible things about the guy and I don't care. I put it out there,” he said.

Mike Lindell at the Trump rally in Waco, Texas (Screenshot / RSBN)

Trump supporters believe investigations into ex-president will flame out

19:15 , Josh Marcus

The MAGA faithful say that the multiple legal probes against Mr Trump - who has survived two impeachments, a special counsel investigation, and numerous lawsuits and probes throughout his life - will flame out.

“For almost eight years, that’s what they’ve been doing,” rallygoer Tammy Pavelka told The Independent. “He’s draining the swamp, so they’re after him.”

Mention of Mr Bragg, the New York prosecutor, was particularly unpopular at the rally.

“Bragg, he’s just looking for popularity,” Ms Pavelka said.

Another man was seen holding an “Arrest Alvin Bragg” t-shirt.

Man holds an ‘arrest Alvin Bragg’ t-shirt at the Trump rally in Waco, Texas (Josh Marcus)

Trump sets off from Palm Beach ahead of rally speech

19:12 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Trump recently left Palm Beach, Florida to fly to Waco ahead of his rally speech.

Trump leaves Florida ahead of Texas speech (Screenshot / RSBN)

Trump leaves Florida ahead of Texas speech (Screenshot / RSBN)

Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes often-made claim that Alvin Bragg is linked to George Soros

18:51 , Gustaf Kilander

Marjorie Taylor Greene repeated a claim often made by conservatives about Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

“Here we have Alvin Bragg, on the verge of breaking the law, as he’s trying to please his Master, George Soros,” she said on RSBN.

Marge at the Trump rally; “Here we have Alvin Bragg, on the verge of breaking the law, as he’s trying to please his Master, George Soros.” pic.twitter.com/lE7fTXGh5d — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2023

Mr Trump pushed the same idea in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

“How can a highly controversial, George Soros backed District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who presides over one of the most crime ridden, violent, and dangerous Cities in the U.S., with no retribution toward these heinous criminals, bring charges against the 45th, and quite possibly the 47th, President of the United States, who received more votes than any sitting President in history, over 75,000,000, and who is currently leading all candidates, by a lot, when there is NO CRIME OF ANY KIND???” Mr Trump wrote.

But the connection between Mr Bragg and Mr Soros is far from as close as Republicans would like it to appear.

The racial justice group Color of Change, to which Mr Soros donated $1m in 2021, works to influence government and corporate policy across the US.

The Open Society Policy Center, which is funded by Mr Soros, sent $7m to the group’s 501(c)(4) branch that same year.

But none of those funds was earmarked for the Bragg campaign or connected to attempts to influence him, CNBC notes.

A spokesperson for Mr Soros told CNBC that he “has never met or spoken to Alvin Bragg”.

Democrats and experts have often argued that the attacks on Mr Soros, who is Jewish, are anti-Semitic.

The president of Color of Change, Rashad Robinson, tweeted on 19 March: “Make no mistake, over the next couple of days as more news about potential consequences for Trump circulates, we will see a flood of anti-Black and anti-Semitic attacks from the former President and his supporters and enablers.”

“They will attack those of us fighting to end mass incarceration, working to hold police accountable & pushing to the day when the rich and powerful don’t live by a different set of rules. They will attack those of us doing the work like @ColorOfChange n allies & those funding it,” he added.

PHOTOS: Trump supporters arrive at rally ahead of ex-president’s speech

18:30 , Josh Marcus

Trump supporters have started to arrive at the rally site in Waco, Texas (Josh Marcus)

Trump supporters have started to arrive at the rally site in Waco, Texas (Josh Marcus)

Trump supporters have started to arrive at the rally site in Waco, Texas (Josh Marcus)

Trump supporters have started arriving at Waco Regional Airport (Josh Marcus)

Right Side Broadcasting Network advertises ‘free Trump knife’ ahead of Waco rally

18:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The Right Side Broadcasting Network advertised a “free Trump knife” ahead of the rally in Waco, Texas.

Right Side Broadcasting Network advertises ‘free Trump knife’ ahead of Waco rally (Screenshot / RSBN)

‘They’re just attacking him’: Trump supporters think Manhattan DA probe is partisan

17:30 , Josh Marcus

Many who spoke to The Independent believe that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe, into alleged hush money payments made by Mr Trump to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, is an exercise in partisan politics.

“They’re just attacking him,” said Steve Harris, a retired statistics professor, who lives in Waco. “It’s ridiculous to indict somebody on something when the statue of limitations ran out a long time ago.”

(Manhattan prosecutors will likely argue the statute of limitations hasn’t run out, given pandemic-era legal extensions and Donald Trump’s regular travel in and out of New York, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group.)

On the ground in Waco, the Trump faithful don’t believe he’ll be indicted: ‘It’s complete garbage’

17:08 , Josh Marcus

Investigators might be closing in on Donald Trump – in New York for hush money; Georgia for election meddling; Washington for mishandling classified documents – but the former president shouldn’t be all that worried, according to his loyal supporters who gathered in Waco, Texas, on Saturday for the kickoff of the 2024 Trump campaign.

“I don’t think it’ll stick,” Trump supporter Karey Cottrell told The Independent of the potential charges in New York, which are expected to drop some time next week.

“It’s complete garbage,” she added. “It’s ridiculous. I didn’t think they would stoop this low.”

Queues started to form early on Saturday morning at Waco Regional Airport where field after field was filled with vehicles decked out in Trump flags.

Read more:

On the ground in Waco, the Trump faithful don’t believe he’ll be indicted

What time is Trump’s Waco rally today?

16:49 , Graig Graziosi

Crowds begin to form outside Waco Regional Airport ahead of Trump rally

16:30 , Graig Graziosi

Lines of MAGA supporters have formed outside the Waco Regional Airport where they hope to see Donald Trump later today at a rally.

The former president’s upcoming rally is happening not only in the midst of his looming potential indictment but also was scheduled to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Waco massacre.

The cult is gathering early in Waco for Trump’s rally today during the 30th Anniversary of the siege of David Koresh’s compound. pic.twitter.com/oPBBqvzAya — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 25, 2023

Some extremism experts have expressed concerns over the implications of the location and its timeframe, noting that Mr Trump has previously been accused of fometing violence for his political goals.

In addition to calling for the march that became the Capitol riot, Mr Trump has also called for his supporters to protest his indictment, and warned of “potential death and destruction” if he is arrested.

Donald Trump celebrates performance in poll conducted by Twitter user 'catturd’

15:47 , Graig Graziosi

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate the results of a poll conducted by Twitter user “Catturd.”

The poll shows Catturd’s readers prefer Mr Trump over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for 2024 office.

The poll reportedly included approximately 200,000 respondents, but it’s impossible to know much more about the voting demographics than that.

Regardless, Mr Trump seemed very proud of his success in Catturd’s poll.

Donald Trump celebrating a poll by Twitter user ‘Catturd’ showing him winning a poll considering presidential preference against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (screengrab/Truth Social/Donald Trump)

New York courthouses increasing security amid Trump tirades

14:43 , Graig Graziosi

Courthouses in New York City have had to increase security after Donald Trump called for protesters to rally against his possible indictment.

In addition to calling on his supporters to protest for him, Mr Trump recently called Manhattan Districat Attorney Alvin Bragg a “degenerate animal” and posted a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to a photo of the DA’s head.

Both Mr Bragg and at least one courthouse in Manhattan have received threatening messages since Mr Trump put out his call to his supporters.

The Office of Court Administration said Friday that it had increased security as a result. It did not name Mr Trump directly, simply stating that the move follows an “increased interest in proceedings.”

Trump says he won’t pick DeSantis as his running mate

13:50 , Graig Graziosi

Donald Trump told right-wing media outlet Newsmax that he would not consider Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his running mate in the 2024 election.

Mr DeSantis is widely expected to enter the primary campaign, though he has not announced yet. Mr Trump teased for months that he was going to run before officially announcing his run last year.

In previou comments the governor said he would not accept an offer from the Trump team to join the campaign’s ticket as a running mate.

Trump says he will not choose Desantis as a running mate. pic.twitter.com/kUWro2XPE9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 24, 2023

Trump posts picture of himself wielding baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg’s head

13:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump sparked anger by posting a picture of himself holding a baseball bat next to the head of the Manhattan District Attorney leading an investigation into him.

Mr Trump posted an article to his social media platform Truth Social which included a composite picture of himself next to Alvin Bragg, who has accused the one-term president of creating “a false expectation” of being arrested this week.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Trump posts picture of himself wielding baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg’s head

Trump menacingly warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he is charged

13:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump continues to lash out on social media as a decision whether to indict him on charges related to the Stormy Daniels hush money case is pushed into next week.

In a dark late-night Truth Social post attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Mr Trump warned of “potential death and destruction” should charges be brought against him.

Read on:

Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if indicted in hush money probe

Jan 6 probe: Mark Meadows and other ex-Trump aides ordered to give evidence

12:20 , Oliver O'Connell

A federal judge in Washington DC has rejected former president Donald Trump’s attempt to keep his ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and a large group of other former top White House and Trump administration officials from having to give evidence before the grand jury investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

District Judge Beryl Howell, who until last week was the chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, issued a sealed ruling last week rejecting Mr Trump’s claim that executive privilege — a legal doctrine that normally shields conversations and deliberations between and among a president and his advisers — should preclude Mr Meadows and other aides from testifying.

Andrew Feinberg filed this report from Washington, DC.

Mark Meadows and other ex-Trump aides ordered to give evidence in Jan 6 probe

Could Ron DeSantis stop Trump’s arrest?

11:20 , Oliver O'Connell

And would he want to?

Could Florida governor Ron DeSantis stop Trump’s arrest?

The former president’s shifting indictment timeline - has Trump been arrested yet?

10:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Did Trump get arrested today? The moving indictment timeline

Mary Trump tries to sabotage Trump’s Waco rally

09:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Mary Trump, the clinical psychologist and author who is former president Donald Trump’s niece, has called on Americans to flood her uncle’s campaign website with ticket requests for his 25 March rally in Waco, Texas, so tickets will be allocated to people who won’t show up for the event.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Trump wrote that the Waco location is “a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous Waco siege of 1993, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI”.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Mary Trump tries to sabotage Trump’s Waco rally by filling venue with no-shows

Ahead of Waco rally, Texas newspaper slams ‘bombastic, bullying’ Trump

08:20 , Oliver O'Connell

A Texas newspaper has lambasted former president Donald Trump’s decision to hold his first 2024 presidential campaign rally not far from the site of the deadly law enforcement siege in Waco, Texas, an event that galvanised far-right conspiracy theories as a symbol of violent government overreach.

As the state of Texas recognises the 30th anniversary of the deadly 51-day siege, The Houston Chronicle’s editorial board writes that “dog ears won’t be the only ones twitching” when Mr Trump lands on 25 March.

“Trump doesn’t do subtle; dog-whistle messages are not his style. The more apt metaphor is the blaring air horn of a Mack 18-wheeler barreling down [Interstate-10],” the newspaper writes.

Read more:

Texas newspaper slams ‘bombastic, bullying’ Trump for ‘stoking the fires of Waco’

Chilling AI deepfakes purporting to show Trump arrest go viral

07:20 , Oliver O'Connell

AI-generated deepfakes showing Donald Trump making a run from authorities and being arrested have flooded Twitter ahead of the former president’s possible indictment.

Mr Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as next week and potentially charged with falsifying business records connected to hush money payments during his 2016 campaign to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

An indictment in New York would make Mr Trump the first former president to face a criminal charge.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.

Chilling AI deepfakes purporting to show Trump arrest take over Twitter

DeSantis says he is ‘more of an executive guy’ when asked if he would be Trump’s VP

06:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ruled out being former president Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, as he prepares to launch his own White House run.

Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked Mr DeSantis if he would consider being Mr Trump’s vice presidential nominee on Thursday evening, which the governor rebuffed.

Eric Garcia reports.

Ron DeSantis rules out being Trump’s VP, claims he is ‘more of an executive guy’

Trump shares deepfake photo of himself praying

05:20 , Oliver O'Connell

The new image shared by Mr Trump also looks uncannily real at first glance, but signs of the shortcomings of artificial intelligence technology become apparent on a closer look at the former president’s hands, shoes and the people around him.

Shweta Sharma reports.

Trump shares deepfake photo of himself praying as AI images of arrest spread online

Distant Melania ‘still angry’ at Trump over Stormy Daniels case

04:20 , Oliver O'Connell

According to People, Ms Trump isn’t interested in commiserating with her husband and is instead focused on a small, close-knit group of friends and family, including her 17-year-old son Barron Trump.

“She doesn’t sympathise with Donald’s plight,” one source told the magazine.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Melania ‘still angry’ at Trump over Stormy Daniels case: ‘She doesn’t sympathise’

Are the Clinton and Edwards scandals anything like Trump is facing?

03:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Podcaster Joe Rogan compared Donald Trump’s hush money case involving payments to Stormy Daniels to two previous scandals involving formerly centre-stage US politicians during his show this week.

Specifically, he referred to social media posts circulating in which the case is compared with those of President Bill Clinton and former Senator and presidential candidate John Edwards — both Democrats.

But how similar are they?

Joe Rogan compares Trump hush money to Bill Clinton and John Edwards scandals

Trump darkly warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he is charged

02:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump continues to lash out on social media as a decision whether to indict him on charges related to the Stormy Daniels hush money case is pushed into next week.

In a dark late-night Truth Social post attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Mr Trump warned of “potential death and destruction” should charges be brought against him.

No stranger to apocalyptic language, his posts protesting his innocence have taken on a darker tone with violent rhetoric, on top of his calls for supporters to protest should an indictment be announced.

Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if indicted in hush money probe

Another Trump lawyer gave evidence in Mar-a-Lago papers probe in December

01:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Another attorney for former president Donald Trump said he appeared before the Washington DC grand jury probing whether the twice-impeached ex-president broke US law by unlawfully retaining classified documents at his home or obstructed a Justice Department investigation into the documents matter.

Andrew Feinberg has the details.

Another Trump lawyer gave evidence in classified documents probe last year

Trump gave a chilling warning about what might happen after his indictment

00:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward reports on the former president’s dark visions of a looming civil war...

Trump’s chilling warning of what will happen after his indictment

What was the reaction from the far-right to Trump’s call to protest?

Friday 24 March 2023 23:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward writes:

Prominent QAnon influencers, Trump loyalists, Christian nationalists and civil war accelerationists – including figures who were once central to the “Stop the Steal” effort that fuelled the crowds before the riot in the halls of Congress two years ago – have expressed some sceptism over the former president’s latest demands, or have refused to participate in his defence at all.

Far-right supporters aren’t organizing Trump protests. Others think it’s a trap

What would an indictment and arrest mean for the Trump 2024 campaign?

Friday 24 March 2023 22:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Should Mr Trump actually be charged with a crime, it would be the first time an investigation into his inner circle (of which there have been several, with the most famous leading to multiple indictments for figures connected to the 2016 campaign) actually drew blood from the president himself.

But could he still become president?

Could Trump still be elected president if he’s charged?

How did a porn star become one of the most powerful people in politics?

Friday 24 March 2023 21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Io Dodds explains how Stormy Daniels landed in the middle of a political firestorm.

How Stormy Daniels became one of the most powerful people in politics

How Michael Cohen’s efforts to help Donald Trump could land his ex-boss in jail

Friday 24 March 2023 20:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Former attorney Michael Cohen was once Donald Trump’s top operative: a “fixer” who handled matters both legal and otherwise for the celebrity businessman-turned-political candidate.

But as Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation continues in Manhattan, it’s clear that Cohen’s efforts to “fix” problems for his boss may have caused far more harm than good.

John Bowden reports.

How Michael Cohen’s efforts to help Donald Trump could land his ex-boss in jail

White powder discovered in Manhattan DA’s office after Trump’s violent Truth Social posts

Friday 24 March 2023 20:03 , Alex Woodward

White powder was discovered inside an envelope at the New York County district attorney’s office shortly after noon on 24 March, hours after former president Donald Trump raged at Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg and suggested “death and destruction” would follow any potential criminal indictment.

A grand jury has been convened to review evidence and hear witness testimony involving the former president’s alleged hush money payment to an adult film star in the lead up to the presidential election in 2016.

Mr Trump has repeatedly asserted that no crimes have been committed while accusing prosecutors of leading a politically motivated investigation. In a late-night post on 23 March, he wrote that “it is known” that “potential death [and] destruction” following a “false” charge against him would be “catastrophic for our country.” He also labelled Mr Bragg a “degenerate psychopath who truely [sic] hates the USA.”

Read more:

White powder discovered in Manhattan DA’s office hours after violent Trump posts

The danger of those Trump deepfake images

Friday 24 March 2023 19:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward writes that the deepfakes served as a high-profile example of the kinds of viral phenomena relying on false images built with artificial intelligence programmes that could be used to spread harmful disinformation to spark unrest and disrupt news cycles and elections.

The danger of those Trump ‘deepfake’ images

Is the Trump hush money case comparable to Bill Clinton and John Edwards scandals?

Friday 24 March 2023 18:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Podcaster Joe Rogan compared Donald Trump’s hush money case involving payments to Stormy Daniels to two previous scandals involving formerly centre-stage US politicians during his show this week.

Is there a comparison?

Joe Rogan compares Trump hush money to Bill Clinton and John Edwards scandals

Latest: Grand jury to continue hearing Trump case next week

Friday 24 March 2023 17:32 , Oliver O'Connell

A grand jury in New York City investigating Donald Trump’s alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money payments to an adult film star will likely continue considering the case on 27 March, when the panel is scheduled to meet next.

Alex Woodward has the details.

Grand jury not expected to consider Trump hush money payments today, reports say

Judge rejects claims of Trump executive privilege and order Meadows to testify in Jan 6 probe

Friday 24 March 2023 17:05 , Oliver O'Connell

ABC News reports that Judge Beryl Howell has rejected former president Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege and ordered Mark Meadows and other top aides from the administration to testify in the Justice Departments January 6 probe.

The network cites multiple sources familiar with last week’s sealed order.

Meadows and others were subpoenaed by Special counsel Jack Smith for testimony and documents relating to the investigation of the events leading up to the 2021 Capitol riot.

Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, his former national security adviser Robert O’Brien, former top aide Stephen Miller, and former deputy chief of staff and social media director Dan Scavino, are also reported to be covered by the order, in addition to aides Nick Luna and John McEntee, along with former top DHS official Ken Cuccinelli.

More follows...

Missing Trump portrait found next to pile of yoga mats

Friday 24 March 2023 17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The missing portrait of Donald Trump — a present from El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, given to Mr Trump in his last year in office — has been located in the basement of one of his hotels.

Per The New York Times:

In the bowels of the Trump National Doral hotel in Miami, in a small space leading to electrical rooms, an enormous portrait of the 45th president of the United States rests on a piece of deteriorating purple-colored foam.

Stored next to a stack of old yoga mats, the former president’s portrait sits underneath a halogen light and the metal sheen of air ducts, propped between two doors with placards that read “ELECTRICAL ROOM No Storage.”

The tiny room is overwhelmed by the grandiose portrait, standing about eight feet tall and featuring a grinning Donald J. Trump.

While the portrait has apparently sat there ignored for months, back in Washington, it is at the center of a debate over the laws and ethics covering presidential gifts.

Here’s Josh Marcus with the background on this debate:

Trump didn’t report $300k of gifts to State Department, committee says

Hakeem Jeffries: Trump ‘has not learned his lesson’ after inciting Jan 6

Friday 24 March 2023 16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Reporter: Trump said there’s going to be a potential for death and destruction should Bragg charge him

Jeffries: He’s principally responsible for inciting the violent insurrection on Jan 6th. Clearly, he has not learned his lesson pic.twitter.com/uKod06ljSb — Acyn (@Acyn) March 24, 2023

Mary Trump tries to sabotage uncle’s Waco rally

Friday 24 March 2023 16:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Mary Trump, the clinical psychologist and author who is former president Donald Trump’s niece, has called on Americans to flood her uncle’s campaign website with ticket requests for his 25 March rally in Waco, Texas, so tickets will be allocated to people who won’t show up for the event.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Trump wrote that the Waco location is “a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous Waco siege of 1993, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI”.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Mary Trump tries to sabotage Trump’s Waco rally by filling venue with no-shows

Ahead of Waco rally, Texas newspaper slams ‘bombastic, bullying’ Trump

Friday 24 March 2023 16:20 , Oliver O'Connell

A Texas newspaper has lambasted former president Donald Trump’s decision to hold his first 2024 presidential campaign rally not far from the site of the deadly law enforcement siege in Waco, Texas, an event that galvanised far-right conspiracy theories as a symbol of violent government overreach.

Alex Woodward reports.

Texas newspaper slams ‘bombastic, bullying’ Trump for ‘stoking the fires of Waco’

Trump officials pushed to weaken toxic ‘forever’ chemical report, watchdog finds

Friday 24 March 2023 16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The watchdog for the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found that Trump administration appointees to the agency intervened to weaken scientific findings on a toxic substance.

Louise Boyle has the story.

Watchdog finds Trump officials pushed to weaken toxic ‘forever’ chemical report

Mary Trump tries to derail her uncle’s Waco rally with no-shows

Friday 24 March 2023 15:52 , Oliver O'Connell

Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has asked for help in derailing his rally in Waco, Texas, tomorrow.

Describing it as “a ploy to remind his cult of the infamous Waco siege of 1993, where an anti-government cult battled the FBI”, she reminded her followers that scores of people died and “he wants the same violent chaos to rescue him from justice”.

She then directed people to book out the venue to try and ensure there are plenty of empty seats on Saturday night.