Trump to rally in battleground Pennsylvania as polls show race with Biden tightening

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Thursday as he and Democratic rival Joe Biden ramp up the frequency of their appearances in a race some polls indicate is beginning to tighten.

Trump will touch down Latrobe, about an hour east of Pittsburgh, and will speak at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport at 7 p.m. ET – continuing a recent pattern of campaigning in partially outdoor airport hangers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rally is Trump's second major campaign event since the Republican National Convention last week – he rallied in New Hampshire on Friday – and comes at a time when conventional wisdom suggests many are just beginning to tune into the race.

Both campaigns predicted the race would tighten after Biden held double digit leads throughout much of the summer, and there are signs that is beginning to take shape. Biden was leading Trump 50%-43% in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll published this week. That advantage narrowed from the 12-point edge he held in June.

In Pennsylvania, Biden holds a 4-point lead over Trump among registered voters and a 1- to 3-point lead among likely voters, according to a Monmouth University Poll this week. Patrick Murray, director of the poll, described the race as a "game of inches."

Trump has largely re-tooled his stump speech to focus more heavily on criticizing Biden and defending his administration's response to the pandemic and the economic fallout it has caused. He is also expected to raise concerns about mail-in voting after weeks of level unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud over the practice.

Trump's campaign sued to block Pennsylvania from using drop boxes to collect ballots.

Latrobe is best known as the birthplace of golfer Arnold Palmer, whose charisma and aggressive style of play drew thousands to the sport during the 1950s and 1960s.

Trump, an avid golfer, referenced Palmer in a tweet just before taking off.

"I’m going to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the home of the late, great Arnold Palmer," the president tweeted alongside a video highlighting a program he hosted for two years on the Golf Channel before he entered national politics. "There was nobody like him. I got to know Arnold well, played golf with him, and miss him. See you tonight in Latrobe!"

President Donald Trump speaks a rally at an airport hanger in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Aug. 28, 2020. More

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump to rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, as race with Biden tightens